Gear

REVIEW - Vision is the most feature-packed Golfstream trolley to date

By David Cunninghame31 July, 2018
Vision

The new Vision is Golfstream’s most feature packed electric trolley to date and has been designed to address one of the key issues that can arise when using an electric trolley: reading the screen in direct sunlight. 

The aptly-named Vision comes with a revolutionary Caddy White display screen that can be read in even the brightest, most direct sunlight. If you think of an e-Reader you will get the idea behind this innovative solution. 

The Vision boasts a revolutionary one-click open and close mechanism. This brilliant feature makes it incredibly easy to fold up and down and takes only a few seconds. It also helps to make the Vision very compact, so you should not have any trouble finding enough space in the boot of your car for the trolley. 

Vision 2

Add to that, a magnetic latch that holds the trolley together in the folded position, coupled with its lightweight design, the Vision is also incredibly easy to transport.

Vision 3

The button on the handle enables the Vision to be programmed for left and right-handed use and provides access to a distance control function, with speed increments of 0.5, enabling the speed to be perfectly matched to your walking pace.

As with all Golfstream trolleys, the Vision holds your golf bag firmly in place by using the side arms, rather than balancing it on the central spine, avoiding unnecessary ‘bag wobble’ over bumpy ground.

Vision 4

At £449 for the 18-hole lithium version, you are getting plenty of bang for your buck with the Vision. Apart from the innovative screen and numerous practical features, the Vision also features high-grip slick PU tyres that Golfstream says are five times more durable than normal tyres for a super-smooth ride for your clubs and valuables. 

As an added bonus, the trolley has been designed to take all other popular brands of batteries so you can save yourself a few quid if all you need is the trolley itself. 

Price: £449 (18-hole lithium version) 

motocaddy.com/uk

