Review: Why you should be paying attention to the Callaway Chrome Soft

Since their initial release in 2015, Callaway’s Chrome Soft balls have soared in popularity for several reasons, including all round premium performance, phenomenal soft feel, and most importantly for some, the fantastic price tag.

This latest version combines Tour-proven performance with unparallelled feel, exceptional mis-hit forgiveness and a wonder material that we have never seen in a golf ball before.

To fully grasp how much these new Chrome Soft balls have improved, I decided to carry out an extensive test. Pitting them against last year’s model, I played two rounds with each ball and spent some time gathering launch monitor data. The results were rather impressive.

It will come as little surprise to you that both balls feel soft. They are perhaps the softest feeling premium, tour style balls on the market today and remains one of their biggest selling points.



That being said, the feel and sound are actually marginally harsher and louder when compared to the previous model which, for me, is an improvement.



The incredible soft feel of previous generations of the Chrome Soft, although staggering, was not quite to my personal taste. That is why I believe the new versions are even more suited towards the needs of most golfers out there, myself included.

The new Seamless cover design has helped improve the aerodynamics, which was especially noticeable when playing in the wind as both balls held their line well.



It is the new graphene infused Dual Soft Fast Core, however, that helps to send the performance of these balls to the next level. During testing, I saw a marginal, but steady increase in ball speed and a slight drop in my spin rates. What this meant was more distance with the driver and my mid to long irons.



But this added distance did not come at the expense of short game spin and feel. The ultra-soft urethane cover offers plenty of grab on chip shots and combines with the Sub-Mantle to deliver the level of soft feel that has made the Chrome Soft so popular in recent years.

Put all of this together and what we have are extremely fast and soft-feeling balls that promote high-launch and low spin off the tee for long distance and incredible shot-stopping spin around the green. The new Chrome Soft balls are truly better to the core.



Which one is right for you?

Both models offer premium tour-calibre performance, but there are some subtle differences between them. Chrome Soft offers the softest feel, best forgiveness and a straight flight, whereas Chrome Soft X has a soft feel, high level of forgiveness and a more workable flight. I opted for the X because of its more workable flight.



Available: Now

RRP: £38 per dozen

uk.callawaygolf.com



