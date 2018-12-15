Wilson’s brand-new DUO professional is an incredibly low compression urethane ball that has been engineered to deliver incredible distance and tour-level soft feel and control.



Wilson’s has been leading the charge in low compression golf ball technology over the last few years, designing golf balls with seriously low compression for super soft feel.



The 60 compression 3-piece ball DUO Professional is the replacement for the popular DX3 Urethane and has been re-engineered for longer distance and a more efficient trajectory through improved aerodynamics, as well as more greenside spin and control thanks to a new ultra-thin urethane cast cover

Now there are probably some of you that will be curious as to what 60 compression figure actually means. Well, that low number means that the DUO is the lowest compression urethane ball in the world, resulting in its super-soft feel.

Whether you are smashing driving off the tee, hitting a long iron into the greens or faced with a delicate chip shot, the DUO delivers a soft, mushy feel off the clubface.



That low compression is coupled with a ultra-thin urethane cast cover to aid the soft feel and, according to Wilson, produce 6-10% higher spin on iron shots for improved control on full approach shots and around the greens.

Around the greens the DUO offers plenty of shot stopping spin and grab and is up there with some of the out-and-out tour balls on the market today.

With my irons, I was also seeing some increased spin when compared with the DX3 urethane for that added control when attacking the flag.

The distance on offer was also impressive. This is largely thanks to the flatter, lower spinning trajectory the DUO offers compared to its predecessor, courtesy of the improved seamless 362-dimple patter.



Adding to the appeal of these golf balls is the availability of matte green, yellow and orange colour options.

Despite the more than respectable all-round performance from tee to green, the DUO professional’s biggest selling point for many will be the £29.99 price point. Getting a dozen 3-piece urethane golf balls for that price is an absolute steal, so why not buy a box and see how they perform for you out on the course? You won’t be disappointed.

Available: Now

Price: £29.99