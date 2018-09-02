search
Gear

Review: Z 785 puts Srixon back in driver spotlight

By David Cunninghame02 September, 2018
Srixon Z 785 Srixon Drivers Gear Review
Srixon Z Series

Over the last few years, Srixon has been well regarded for producing quality forged irons, with its woods taking a bit of a back seat.

With this new Z Series, however, they are firmly back in the spotlight. Featuring advanced materials and technologies, the new Z series has been designed to give you the power edge off the tee.

For more on the technology packed into these clubheads and the innovative materials used follow the link below.

Srixon Z 785

Srixon is a driver brand that is unlikely to have been on your radar before but, with the release of the Z 785 that is going to change.

Z 785 Face

First things first, you can expect some serious distance with this big stick. The super strong and super fast titanium face delivers the kind of ball speed you would expect from the industry’s big guns, plus this great speed is retained on off-centre strikes, so expect your mishits to still carry a long way. 

The penetrating and powerful ball flight it delivered is also worth noting and helped to boost my distances from the tee.

Z 785 Crown

On the forgiveness front, it is also well up there. The lightweight carbon crown has clearly allowed the engineers at Srixon to radically increase the MOI. Compared to its predecessor, I was finding the Z 785 noticeably easier to hit, more consistent and more accurate.

Finally the looks and feel. The modern shaping and black carbon crown looks fantastic. The rear of the clubhead almost comes to a point and the relatively deep face is very confidence inspiring. Although quite loud at impact, the powerful feel cannot be ignored.

Z 785 Shaft

So, the Z 785 ticks every box in terms of what I look for in a driver: distance, flight, forgiveness, sound, feel and looks. It is a real step up from Srixon that now has the brand firmly back in the conversation when it comes to discussing the top drivers on the market today. 

