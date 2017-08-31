Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids

Titleist says its new 818 hybrids are for the dedicated golfer who wants a quality scoring club that offers more speed, more forgiveness and more fitting options.



Since debuting on the European and PGA Tours in mid July, the 818 hybrids have been put into play by some of the game’s top professionals, including Russell Henley, Bernd Wiesberger, Andrew Johnston and most recently Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship.

Both the H1 and H2 models feature Titleist’s latest technological innovations, including Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver their longest, most accurate and most adjustable hybrids to date.

The H1 is designed for golfers who have a sweeping delivery into the ball, prefer the look of a fairway wood and are looking for a higher launch. The H2 plays more like an iron and is designed for golfers who have a steeper delivery into the ball.

Both models look great at address and feature the same liquid slate finish as the 917 range of metal woods, which is something that I really like.



Whilst attending Titleist’s launch event at Archerfield Links, I received a fitting and quickly established that the H2 was the model for me. The more compact head shape suited both my eye and my game.

That's a bit of a personal preference thing. I usually lean more towards iron-like hybrids as I feel they give me an added level of versatility, making it easier to work the ball through the air and hit all manner of shots, from low stingers to high bombs.

I was particularly impressed with the H2's performance off the tee. It gave me a powerful and stable flight in the strong winds I was trying them in. The sound and feel at impact were, as you would expect from a Titleist hybrid, excellent.

It wasn’t just the sound and feel that impressed me. Titleist has also boosted the MOI of the 818 hybrids by about 10%. This, coupled with the Active Recoil Channel 2.0, pictured below, means you are going to see longer carry distances, even on off-centre strikes.

Now, although Titleist says its 818 hybrids are ‘not trouble clubs, they’re scoring clubs', this didn't mean they performed poorly out of the rough. Quite the opposite. The clubhead glided through the thick fescue with ease and still managed to give me a high launch and impressive distance from even the trickiest of lies.

Where the 818 hybrids really come into their own, though, is on long approach shots into the green. All of the technology packed into these hybrids gives you the tools and the confidence to take dead aim at the pin and pull off those difficult shots. The 'drop and stop' control they provide from such a long range really is remarkable.

With four stock shaft options and two head models to choose from, as well as the incredible level of adjustability offered by both the SureFit CG weighting and the SureFit Hosel, there is no doubt in my mind that there is now the perfect Titleist hybrid out there for every golfer.



Available September 29

Price £255

