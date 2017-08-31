There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearReviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids

Gear

Reviewed: Titleist 818 hybrids

By David Cunninghame31 August, 2017
Titleist 818 hybrids Hybrids Review
818 Review 2

Titleist says its new 818 hybrids are for the dedicated golfer who wants a quality scoring club that offers more speed, more forgiveness and more fitting options.

Since debuting on the European and PGA Tours in mid July, the 818 hybrids have been put into play by some of the game’s top professionals, including Russell Henley, Bernd Wiesberger, Andrew Johnston and most recently Jordan Spieth at the PGA Championship.

Both the H1 and H2 models feature Titleist’s latest technological innovations, including Active Recoil Channel 2.0, SureFit CG Weights and SureFit Hosel technology to deliver their longest, most accurate and most adjustable hybrids to date.

Read more - Titleist unveil 818 hybrids

The H1 is designed for golfers who have a sweeping delivery into the ball, prefer the look of a fairway wood and are looking for a higher launch. The H2 plays more like an iron and is designed for golfers who have a steeper delivery into the ball.

818 Crown

Both models look great at address and feature the same liquid slate finish as the 917 range of metal woods, which is something that I really like.

Whilst attending Titleist’s launch event at Archerfield Links, I received a fitting and quickly established that the H2 was the model for me. The more compact head shape suited both my eye and my game.

That's a bit of a personal preference thing. I usually lean more towards iron-like hybrids as I feel they give me an added level of versatility, making it easier to work the ball through the air and hit all manner of shots, from low stingers to high bombs.

818 H2 Sole

I was particularly impressed with the H2's performance off the tee. It gave me a powerful and stable flight in the strong winds I was trying them in. The sound and feel at impact were, as you would expect from a Titleist hybrid, excellent.

It wasn’t just the sound and feel that impressed me. Titleist has also boosted the MOI of the 818 hybrids by about 10%. This, coupled with the Active Recoil Channel 2.0, pictured below, means you are going to see longer carry distances, even on off-centre strikes.

818 H2 Arc 2

Now, although Titleist says its 818 hybrids are ‘not trouble clubs, they’re scoring clubs', this didn't mean they performed poorly out of the rough. Quite the opposite. The clubhead glided through the thick fescue with ease and still managed to give me a high launch and impressive distance from even the trickiest of lies.

Read more - Titleist 718 AP2, CB, MB review

Where the 818 hybrids really come into their own, though, is on long approach shots into the green. All of the technology packed into these hybrids gives you the tools and the confidence to take dead aim at the pin and pull off those difficult shots. The 'drop and stop' control they provide from such a long range really is remarkable.

818 H1 Adjustability

With four stock shaft options and two head models to choose from, as well as the incredible level of adjustability offered by both the SureFit CG weighting and the SureFit Hosel, there is no doubt in my mind that there is now the perfect Titleist hybrid out there for every golfer.

Available September 29
Price £255
More infotitleist.co.uk
Twitter @TitleistEurope

Related Articles - Titleist

Related Articles - Hybrids

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

LPGA star to donate entire event earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief
Stacy Lewis

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Former world No.4 battling to save PGA Tour status
Hunter Mahan

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Craig Watson steps down as GB&I Walker Cup captain
Craig Watson

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PGA Tour venue stricken by Hurricane Harvey
Shell Houston Open

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' 'mental strength' praised by... David Beckham?!
Tiger Woods

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Explained: How the FedEx Cup works
FedEx Cup

By Michael McEwan

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Maintaining your posture
Watch
play button
Transitioning your weight
Watch
play button
A very individual golf swing and lesson
Watch
play button
Ball position and takeaway
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below