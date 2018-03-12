There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler pays tribute to The King

By David Cunninghame12 March, 2018
Rickie Fowler Puma Golf Arnold Palmer Arnold Palmer Invitational
In tribute to Arnold Palmer, Rickie Fowler will once again head to Bay Hill for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, with special plans to pay tribute to The King.

Throughout the week, Rickie, along with fellow Cobra Puma golfer Bryson DeChambeau and their caddies, will sport the iconic umbrella logo on accessories, footwear and apparel, Additionally, Rickie will wear exclusive, custom Puma Golf Hi-Tops designed to honour the life and career of a true legend.

Only two pairs of the custom Hi-Tops were created, designed and hand-crafted by Roland Padron, also known as Nomad Customs. Padron, based out of Miami, Fl., has developed custom shoes for a number of other prominent professional athletes.

Rickie will wear one pair of the Hi-Tops during tournament play, and the other, personally autographed by Rickie, will be included in a giveaway that fans can enter to win. All proceeds will go to support Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation.

Last year’s custom Puma Hi-Tops raised $25,300 dollars in support of the Foundation.

Also included in the giveaway, Puma Golf worked with Arnie’s Army Charitable Foundation to create a limited number of LE Arnie’s Army PWRADAPT shoes along with an Arnie’s Army Puma Snapback cap. Both the shoe and the cap display the silhouette of a young Palmer, and highlight each year that Palmer won on the PGA Tour and the number of times he won in each respective year.

To ensure all fans have a chance to win these shoes/hats, Arnie’s Army is hosting a series of online auctions/giveaways that anyone can enter. For all of the details on these, follow the links below.

Win a pair of Custom ‘Dancing Umbrellas’ Arnold Palmer + PUMA Hi-Tops and P Snapback Autographed by Rickie Fowler

Arnie's Army Charitable Foundation

