Gear

Gear

Rickie Fowler's caddie set for an easier week at Carnoustie - here's why...

By bunkered.co.uk17 July, 2018
Rickie Fowler Carnoustie Bag 1

As the caddie to the world No.7 Rickie Fowler, it’s reasonable to suspect that Joe Skovron is the envy of many of his fellow bagmen.

That will ring esepcially true this at this week’s Open, where Skovron will swap Rickie’s regular Cobra tour staff bag for a limited edition tour stand bag.

The simplified bag – 60%  lighter than your typical tour bag – is a nod both to Rickie’s amateur days and to amateur golfers.

• Carnoustie-inspired cocktail set to stir up The Open

You might have noticed he paid a similar tribute at last month’s US Open on the tenth anniversary of his major debut.

Rickie Fowler Carnoustie Bag 2

• Check out the game's top players... before they were famous!

His bag also salutes the host venue Carnoustie, with yellow ribbon highlights inspired by the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links logo, and eight birds, representing the eighth time the Open will be held at the historic links.  

Rickie Fowler Carnoustie Bag 3

It incorporates all the necessary on-course features of a tour staff bag, including heavy-duty zippers, durable PU material and a single strap for easy carrying – just minus all of the extra weight.

• The best golfers on social media - how many do you follow?

Fowler, who has two top-five finishes and only one missed cut in eight Open appearances to date, is one of the favourites for victory this week.

