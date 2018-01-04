Rickie Fowler’s Hawaiian style

At this week’s Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii, Rickie Fowler will be wearing the custom, Hawaiian Inspired, ‘Aloha Collection.’



A brand renowned for innovative and trendy apparel collections, Puma Golf’s Aloha Collection was inspired by Rickie’s deep respect for his Japanese heritage.



It takes a traditional Japanese design and combines it with a fresh take on classic Hawaiian style, adding in subtle golf elements, delivering a custom design with all the performance needed to dominate on course and look sharp off course.

Rickie will model the new collection from head-to-toe this week, emanating the relaxed vibe and tranquil beauty of the Hawaiian Islands during the PGA Tour’s opening event for 2018.

“The Aloha Collection is a fresh, progressive take on traditional golf apparel, without compromising performance, comfort, or freedom of movement,” said Kristin Hinze, Global Head Apparel, Puma Golf.



The result is a cool Collection that seamlessly transitions from the course to the airport to the beachside cabana in style. - Kristin Hinze, Global Head Apparel, Puma Golf

She continued, “Rickie talks about his grandfather’s Japanese heritage, which inspired the concept for this collection – blending the best of Hawaii with traditional Japanese prints. The result is a cool Collection that seamlessly transitions from the course to the airport to the beachside cabana in style.”

Aloha Woven Shirt

Rickie will kick off tournament play in Hawaii in this eye-catching Aloha Woven button-up. The shirt takes on the style of a more traditional button-up, but with all the performance needed to play 18.



Its moisture-wicking fabric, dryCELL technology, which draws sweat away from the skin, and UV 40+ will keep you dry, comfortable and protected from the sun. The shirt features an all-over Aloha print and is as lightweight and comfortable as it is bold and stylish.

Aloha Polo

Featuring the custom Aloha print on the top of the front pocket, interior collar and under the placket, the Aloha Polo’s subtle Hawaiian styling makes it perfect for on and off course. Available in Bright White and Peacoat colorways, dryCELL technology combined with moisture-wicking fabric works to keep golfers dry and comfortable for those warm, humid days on course.

Aloha Short

With a custom Aloha print, along with subtle print on the back-pocket welts, the shorts utilise a rebalanced pattern, curved stretch waistband featuring PWRSTRETCH, a high-stretch elastic, silicone gripper for comfort and mechanical stretch for maximum range of motion.

Aloha Golf Shoe

Athletic styling combined with premium leather accents and a custom Aloha print on the interior mesh bootie, these island-inspired kicks will be sure to turn heads on the golf course.

Featuring a revolutionary and proprietary 3D traction system in a stunning Aloha blue colorway, combined with revolutionary IGNITE Foam for serious comfort, the shoe delivers Tour level performance, stable cushioning and unmatched stability and traction with added points for style.

Rounding out the new collection is the Aloha GOTIME Flex Snapback Cap and the Big Cat Golf Tee. The entire collection is available now at pumagolf/collections/aloha and select retailers.

Available: now

More info:cobragolf.co.uk

Twitter:@PUMAGolf