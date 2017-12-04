There are no results available.
Rickie Fowler's winning WITB: 2017 Hero World Challenge

By Bunkered Golf Magazine04 December, 2017
Well, isn’t that quite the endorsement for the new Cobra King F8+ woods?

Just days after putting them in the bag, Rickie Fowler entered the winner’s circle at the Hero World Challenge after a stunning 11-under-par 61 in the final round in the Bahamas.

But woods weren’t the only new items in his bag, as he explained: “My lob wedge was brand new and my pitching wedge through 7-iron was brand new too.

“I didn't have to hit the 5-wood a whole lot, just a couple times, but I hit the 3-wood a lot and obviously hit the driver quite a bit. So I was very pleased with how the equipment worked. 

“I was in the 3-wood I had for about four years prior, so that was going to take a pretty good one to replace that and with the way I drove it last year, I knew it was going to be tough to get into the new driver. But I was very pleased with the way it worked this week."

Rickie Fowler – What’s in the bag

Driver:Cobra King F8+ Nardo (8˚)
3-wood:Cobra King F8+ (13˚)
5-wood: Cobra King F8+ Baffler (17.5˚)
Irons: Cobra King Forged MB (4-PW)
Wedges: Cobra King V-Grind (52˚, 56˚ and 60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Prototype
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

