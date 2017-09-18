There are no results available.
Romain Wattel's winning WITB: 2017 KLM Open

Gear

Romain Wattel’s winning WITB: 2017 KLM Open

By David Cunninghame18 September, 2017
WITB Romain Wattel
Getty Images 848375098

Romain Wattel claimed his maiden European Tour victory at the KLM Open after holding his nerve on the last hole to sit a top the leader board, one clear of Canadian Austin Connelly.

Wattel secured victory using a mixed set of clubs. Like many of his fellow Nike Athletes, Wattel took the decision when Nike announced they would be leaving the hardware sector to play with equipment for different manufacturers.

Key to the Frenchman’s success in Holland was his strong iron play and sublime putting. He hit 80% of the Greens in regulation using the brand new Titleist 718 AP2 irons and finished the week second in the putts per GIR stats, averaging 1.6 putts per green using his Scotty Cameron R&D Concept 1 putter.

Romain Wattel – What’s in the Bag

Driver: TaylorMade 2016 M2 (8.5˚)
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade 2016 M2 (15˚ & 18˚)
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2
Wedges: Vokey SM6
Putter: Scotty Cameron R&D Concept 1
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

