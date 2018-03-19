Rory McIlroy WITB: 2018 Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy claimed his 14th PGA Tour tile in spectacular fashion, firing a final round 64 at Bay Hill to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.



McIlroy’s putting in recent weeks has been to blame for his lack of form, but after a helpful chat from former PGA Tour pro Brad Faxon, and with a new putter in the bag, he finished the week first in Strokes Gained: Putting, where he took more than 2.5 strokes on the field, on average, per round.



Looking for some consistency with a his putter leading into the Masters, Rory asked the TaylorMade Tour team to build him a TP Copper Soto to spec. It's built at 34.25" with 2.75° of loft and a total weight of 508g at a D1 swingweight and will be available at retail on April 20.

Rory also had a new shaft in his driver this week. He added a new Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X shaft to his TaylorMade M3 460, with which he averaged 316.5 yards off the tee and recorded the second longest drive of the week at 373 yards. The win also makes it six wins for TaylorMade’s Twist Face technologythis year on the PGA Tour.

Rory’s iron play was also at its dazzling best. His irons, the P730 Rors Proto, have been in his bag since he joined Team TaylorMade last May and are equipped with True Temper Project X 7.0 shafts.

Here is a look at his bag in full:

Rory McIlory – WITB

Driver:TayloMade M3 460 8.5°, Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro Orange 70X

Fairway Woods:TaylorMade M3 (15°, 19°), Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei CK Pro White 80X

Irons:TaylorMade P750 Tour Proto (4), TaylorMade P730 Rors Proto (5-9), True Temper Project X 7.0

Wedges:TaylorMade Milled Grind (48°, 52°, 58° and 60° Hi-Toe), True Temper Project X 7.0

Putter: TaylorMade TP Collection Copper Soto Prototype

Ball:TaylorMade TP5x (#22)