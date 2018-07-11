search
HomeGearHot week with Scotty putter helps Russell Knox win Irish Open

Gear

Hot week with Scotty putter helps Russell Knox win Irish Open

By David Cunninghame09 July, 2018
Witb Knox

Russell Knox claimed his first victory since 2016 in dramatic fashion after holing a pair of huge putts on the 18th green at Ballyliffin to defeat Ryan Fox in a play-off for the Irish Open.

The Scotsman arrived in Ireland in great form, following T2 and T12 finishes at the French and US Opens respectively. He closed with a 66, leaving him tied on 14-under-par with his fellow Srixon/Cleveland Golf ambassador Fox. Knox’s winning birdie on the first extra hole came courtesy of a putt that was almost identical to the one he drained on the 72nd hole.

The Scot has changed putter regularly over the last few seasons, telling bunkered.co.uk at last year’s Scottish Open that he was "searching for that magic feeling.”

It certainly seems as though he has found it. He currently uses a Tour Issue Newport 2 Scotty Cameron.

Russell Knox Witb Irons

However, whilst his incredible putts have grabbed the headlines in the wake of his latest win, it was the 33-year-old’s iron play that was perhaps the most fundamental aspect to his victory.

He led the field in Greens in Regulation, finding the putting surface 77.8% of the time throughout the week with his Srixon Z 745 irons and Cleveland RTX-3 wedges.

Russell Knox Witb Wedges

When we spoke to Knox last year, we asked him just how important it is to have he right equipment.

• Srixon Z-Star: Get your hands on Russell Knox' ball

He said: “It’s massive. The Srixon Z-STAR ball has improved with every generation and I love it. It’s soft, spins a lot and gives me a great flight. All of the clubs I have in the bag are fantastic and, in my opinion, there is no doubt that Cleveland makes the best wedges in the world.”

Russell Knox Witb Driver

Knox has also been seen switching his driver and woods quite regularly over the past few seasons and currently has PING’s G400 LST driver and G400 3-wood in the bag.

• Reviewed: PING G400 driver & fairway wood

Knox is also an ambassador for Skechers and currently wears the Go Golf Focus 2 shoes.

Russell Knox - What's in the bag

Driver: PING G400 LST

Fairway Woods: PING G400 (14.5˚) Cleveland Launcher FL (19˚)

Hybrid: Cleveland Launcher DST

Irons: Srixon Z 745 (4-9)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-3 (48˚, 54˚, 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Issue Newport 2 NB

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Shoes: Skechers Go Golf Focus 2

