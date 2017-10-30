Ryan Armour’s winning WITB: 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship

Ryan Armour claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting a cool, calm and collected final round 68 to beat Chesson Hadley by five shots.



Armour started the final round five shots clear and showed no signs of letting the tournament slip away on the final day. This was the American’s 105th start on the PGA Tour.

Armour said the win was a, “big monkey off my back, I'm not going to lie. There is a lot of emotions running through my head right now.” He continued, “it's great. It's job security for a few years, which I've never really had out here. It's the validation that you don't have to hit it 330 in the air to still win golf tournaments.”



Armour’s bag contains a mix match of clubs from several manufacturers, something that is becoming more and more common out on tour. His win was one of seven this weekend for the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, as fellow Titleist golf ball loyalists and Brand Ambassadors tasted success across worldwide professional tours.



Ryan Armour –What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Proto 6F5

3 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Proto 7F5

Hybrid:TaylorMade M2 2017 (22˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya VTS ProForce 100HX

Irons:PXG 0311 (4-PW), Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue S400

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46˚, 52˚, 58˚), Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 1 GSS Super Rat

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x