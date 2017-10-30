There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearRyan Armour’s winning WITB: 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship

Gear

Ryan Armour’s winning WITB: 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship

By David Cunninghame30 October, 2017
WITB Ryan Armour
Getty Images 867939182

Ryan Armour claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship after shooting a cool, calm and collected final round 68 to beat Chesson Hadley by five shots.

Armour started the final round five shots clear and showed no signs of letting the tournament slip away on the final day. This was the American’s 105th start on the PGA Tour.

Armour said the win was a, “big monkey off my back, I'm not going to lie. There is a lot of emotions running through my head right now.” He continued, “it's great. It's job security for a few years, which I've never really had out here. It's the validation that you don't have to hit it 330 in the air to still win golf tournaments.”

Armour’s bag contains a mix match of clubs from several manufacturers, something that is becoming more and more common out on tour. His win was one of seven this weekend for the Pro V1 and Pro V1x, as fellow Titleist golf ball loyalists and Brand Ambassadors tasted success across worldwide professional tours.

Ryan Armour –What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade M1 2017 (10.5˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Proto 6F5
3 Wood:TaylorMade M1 2017 (15˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Proto 7F5
Hybrid:TaylorMade M2 2017 (22˚), Shaft: UST Mamiya VTS ProForce 100HX
Irons:PXG 0311 (4-PW), Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold AMT Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM6 (46˚, 52˚, 58˚), Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Putter: Scotty Cameron Concept 1 GSS Super Rat
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Internet reacts to Tiger Woods' PGA Tour comeback
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods confirms PGA Tour return
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Paul Casey gives Ryder Cup boost to Team Europe
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Bernhard Langer 'putting better than anyone ever has'
Bernhard Langer

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Gleneagles scoops Tourism Awards hat-trick
Gleneagles

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

European Tour 'unveils anti slow' play event
European Tour

By Michael McEwan

Eddie Pepperell outlines his 'manifesto' for golf
Eddie Pepperell

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

18 of the most bizarre injuries to golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Golf event descends into chaos after rules controversy
KLPGA Tour

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Blane Dodds: His last Scottish Golf interview
Scottish Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
A bad grip will lead to bad swings
Watch
play button
More shoulder turn means more power
Watch
play button
Don’t slap the ball
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below