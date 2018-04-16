There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearSatoshi Kodaira WITB: 2018 RBC Heritage

Gear

Satoshi Kodaira WITB: 2018 RBC Heritage

By David Cunninghame16 April, 2018
WITB Satoshi Kodaira RBC Heritage
Satoshi Kodaira Witb

Satoshi Kodaira won his first PGA Tour title after defeating Si Woo Kim in a sudden death playoff.

The 28 year old is the first player from Japan to win since Hideki Matsuyama won at the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Kodaira started the day six shots behind the third round leader Ian Poulter, firing an impressive final round 66 in testing conditions to claim his spot in the playoff.

Kodaira has mainly PRGR clubs in his bag. PRGR is a Japanese brand that designs and develops clubs with Professionals in mind. Here is his full bag:

Satoshi Kodaira - What's in the bag

Driver: PRGR RS Prototype (10.5˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Quattro Tech 75X
Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Quattro Tech 75X, PRGR iD Nabla (18˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-GP Quattro Tech 75X
Utility Iron: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3), Graphite Design Tour AD HY-105TX
Irons: PRGR Tune (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Wedges: PRGR iD Nabla Tour (52˚), Fourteen Golf RM-22 (60˚), Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - RBC Heritage

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

PETA trolls pro after bird strike leads to missed cut
Kelly Kraft

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm wins after 'hardest Sunday ever'
Jon Rahm

By Martin Inglis

Pep Guardiola to play golf whilst his team could be crowned English champions
Pep Guardiola

By Michael McEwan

Clubs and golfers are real victims of Scottish Golf's civil war
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

5 players to watch at the RBC Heritage
PREVIEW

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

15 big-name players yet to qualify for The Masters
The Masters

By Martin Inglis

What is a Stimpmeter and how do you use it?
Stimpmeter

By bunkered.co.uk

Ping G400 Max driver review
Review

By David Cunninghame

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for big hitters
Watch
play button
A good grip will give you more consistency
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s advice for those with a knee injury
Watch
play button
Get your takeaway right
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below