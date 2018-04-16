Satoshi Kodaira WITB: 2018 RBC Heritage

Satoshi Kodaira won his first PGA Tour title after defeating Si Woo Kim in a sudden death playoff.



The 28 year old is the first player from Japan to win since Hideki Matsuyama won at the 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. Kodaira started the day six shots behind the third round leader Ian Poulter, firing an impressive final round 66 in testing conditions to claim his spot in the playoff.

Kodaira has mainly PRGR clubs in his bag. PRGR is a Japanese brand that designs and develops clubs with Professionals in mind. Here is his full bag:



Satoshi Kodaira - What's in the bag

Driver: PRGR RS Prototype (10.5˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Quattro Tech 75X

Fairway Woods: TaylorMade M2 2017 (15˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-DI Quattro Tech 75X, PRGR iD Nabla (18˚), Graphite Design Tour AD-GP Quattro Tech 75X

Utility Iron: PRGR iD Nabla RS Tour (3), Graphite Design Tour AD HY-105TX

Irons: PRGR Tune (4-PW), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Wedges: PRGR iD Nabla Tour (52˚), Fourteen Golf RM-22 (60˚), Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Only Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x