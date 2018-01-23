Scotty Cameron Select putters: The next generation

The next generation of putters from Master Craftsman Scotty Cameron have landed, with the introduction of new four-way sole balancing technology.



The technology helps provide a faster set-up and easier alignment at address as the balance point of each 2018 Select putter’s sole has been shifted forward to account for the weight of the shaft and grip, and their impact related to how the putter sits at address.

The result is a putter that sits perfectly square at address to promote easier alignment on virtually any lie.

Other precise refinements have been made to the sight and sound of the range. Contours and sight cues have been altered ever so slightly to enhance alignment opportunities and instil confidence, while improved sound and feel are the result of up to 30% more vibration dampening material connecting face inlays with putter bodies.

As for the new models themselves, there are seven tour-validated modern blade and mid-mallet models.

The Select Newport, Newport 2 (above), Newport 2.5 and Laguna models are modern heel-and-toe weighted blades designed to support flowing strokes in several player preferred setups.

Each model features a sole-to-topline 303 stainless steel inlay that is precision mid-milled and hand-buffed to a brilliant, metallic finish, then bonded to the stainless-steel body using up to 30 percent more high-tech vibration dampening material than previous models.

The Select Newport 3 (below) is a heel-shafted mid-mallet, based on the classic Newport head shape, designed with a flow neck (with ¾” offset) for the player who needs additional toe flow in their stroke.

Multi-material technology – featuring a precision milled, lightweight 6061 aircraft grade aluminium face inlay fused to the precision-milled 303 stainless-steel body – distributes weight for higher MOI performance.

New Select Fastback and Squareback mid-mallets combine 6061 aircraft grade aluminium inlays with Scotty’s wrap-around face-sole technology. The face-sole component is a single piece of lightweight aluminium that wraps down and around to create the midsection of the sole.

This construction concentrates weight on the perimeter to produce higher MOI and stability for “straight back/straight through” strokes.

“Everything I’ve learned from refining and redesigning Newport-style putters over the last two decades has gone into this 2018 Select line,” said Cameron. “I always strive to raise the bar by incorporating new materials, milling and manufacturing techniques.

“I’m at the point with the Select line of putters that now I’m hyper-focused on the finest details. Tour players pick up on things most people don’t, but those details can make a big difference in how a putter performs.

“We’ve reengineered the sole to account for the shaft and grip weight by actually moving metal in minute increments to help the putter align perfectly. I call it four-way sole balancing because we’ve balanced the putter from face to cavity, and from heel to toe.”

Scotty Cameron Select putters





Available: March 30, 2018

Price: All models £365

scottycameron.com

@ScottyCameron