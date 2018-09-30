search
Gear

Sergio Garcia puts custom Ryder Cup Toulon putter in the bag

By David Cunninghame22 September, 2018
Sergio Garcia Odyssey Golf Toulon Design Ryder Cup Ryder Cup 2018 Le Golf National European Tour Portugal Masters Putters Gear
Sergio Toulon 4

Sergio Garcia will be making his ninth Ryder Cup appearance next week in Paris - and he will be doing so with a new custom putter in the bag.

Since parting ways with TaylorMade last year, Garcia has been switching between Odyssey’s Toulon Design Atlanta and Azalea putter models.

• Thomas Bjorn explains reasons for picking Sergio Garcia for Le Golf National

He recently put in a request to the putter experts at the Toulon Garage to make him a new Atlanta in a rose gold finish.

Sergio Toulon 2

The Spaniard was surprised to find two putters instead of one when he received the package from the States.

• How, when and where to watch the 2018 Ryder Cup on TV

Both feature custom colour schemes and stampings, one with in the colours of the Spanish flag... and the other in Team Europe’s blue and yellow.

Sergio Toulon 3 Sergio Toulon

Garcia put the new putter into play during the opening round of the Portugal Masters, carding a 66 in the process.

• Find out where the next SIX Ryder Cup matches will take place

On the side of the putter, blue and yellow stars have been added to represent Garcia’s Ryder Cup appearances and one white star to represent his role as a vice captain in 2010.

For someone who has always struggled to find that magic touch on the greens, it will come as little surprise to find Garcia is currently ranked 166th in Strokes Gained: Putting this season on the European Tour.

• What is the "envelope rule" and what does it have to do with the Ryder Cup?

However, he will be looking to turn this poor putting form around and help Team Europe to victory with his suitably decorated putter.

Incidentally, Sergio isn't the only player with a new Ryder Cup themed putter in the bag at the moment. Click here to find out which American golfer is wielding a patriotic short stick of his own.

