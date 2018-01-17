Sergio Garcia WITB: His new Callaway clubs

After a memorable 2017 season that included three wins, Sergio Garcia is back to the grind this week in what is his first official event as a Callaway staffer.



The reigning Masters champion penned a long-term deal with Callaway on January 2, bringing to an end one of golf’s worst-kept secrets after he announced his split from TaylorMade on October 9.

By the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, his bag was almost exclusively Callaway – but, as he makes his first start of the year, he has added the new Callaway Rogue driver and fairway woods, which were released earlier this week.

Here’s a full rundown of the club’s he’s using…

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver (9°)

3-wood: Callaway Rogue 3+ fairway (13.5°)

5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero fairway (18°)

Irons (3-4): Callaway Apex Pro irons; (5-9) Callaway Apex MB ’18 irons

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges (48°, 54° & 60°)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Azalea putter

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X



Garcia’s first move towards Callaway started back in October when he put a 58˚ Mack Daddy wedge and Odyssey Toulon Design putter in the bag, which helped him win the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

He put the Epic driver and fairway woods in play for the first time in Dubai, where he finished T4.



The only piece of Callaway gear missing at that point was the ball and, as he explained at the time, that’s the toughest piece of equipment for pros to adjust to when making a switch.



“The most difficult thing to kind of fit into your game would be the golf ball when you play with a golf ball for quite a while,” he said. “But what we've been testing, the numbers have been really good. Now it's just a matter of trying it on the golf course and in tournament play.”



The Callaway Rogue driver has already had success on tour, with Chris Paisley using the driver and fairway woods to win the BMW SA Open.

