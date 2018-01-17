There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearSergio Garcia WITB: His new Callaway clubs

Gear

Sergio Garcia WITB: His new Callaway clubs

By Martin Inglis17 January, 2018
WITB Sergio Garcia Callaway
Sergio Garcia Callaway

After a memorable 2017 season that included three wins, Sergio Garcia is back to the grind this week in what is his first official event as a Callaway staffer.

The reigning Masters champion penned a long-term deal with Callaway on January 2, bringing to an end one of golf’s worst-kept secrets after he announced his split from TaylorMade on October 9.

By the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, his bag was almost exclusively Callaway – but, as he makes his first start of the year, he has added the new Callaway Rogue driver and fairway woods, which were released earlier this week.

Here’s a full rundown of the club’s he’s using…

Driver: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero driver (9°)
3-wood: Callaway Rogue 3+ fairway (13.5°)
5-wood: Callaway Rogue Sub Zero fairway (18°)
Irons (3-4): Callaway Apex Pro irons; (5-9) Callaway Apex MB ’18 irons
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 wedges (48°, 54° & 60°)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Azalea putter
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

READ MORE - Callaway Rogue fairways boast Jailbreak Tech

Callaway Mack Daddy

Pics: Callaway Golf, Twitter (@CallawayGolf)

REVIEWED - Callaway Rogue & Rogue Sub Zero drivers

Garcia’s first move towards Callaway started back in October when he put a 58˚ Mack Daddy wedge and Odyssey Toulon Design putter in the bag, which helped him win the Andalucia Valderrama Masters.

He put the Epic driver and fairway woods in play for the first time in Dubai, where he finished T4.

The only piece of Callaway gear missing at that point was the ball and, as he explained at the time, that’s the toughest piece of equipment for pros to adjust to when making a switch.

“The most difficult thing to kind of fit into your game would be the golf ball when you play with a golf ball for quite a while,” he said. “But what we've been testing, the numbers have been really good. Now it's just a matter of trying it on the golf course and in tournament play.”

The Callaway Rogue driver has already had success on tour, with Chris Paisley using the driver and fairway woods to win the BMW SA Open.

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - Sergio Garcia

Related Articles - Callaway

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

Coach 'shocked' if Tiger Woods doesn't win in 2018
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

PREVIEW Scott Jamieson outlines reasons behind Florida move
Scott Jamieson

By Martin Inglis

Sky Sports extends Masters TV deal
The Masters

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

PGA Tour pro ‘embarrassed’ by anti-doping violation
Brad Fritsch

By Martin Inglis

Rory McIlroy puts $13m Florida home up for sale
Pics

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Does lifting weights increase chance of injury for golfers?
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

17 pros who will set the golf world alight in 2018
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

EXCLUSIVE 'I don't see slow play as a problem massively' - Howell
david howell

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
The correct grip is essential to good ball striking
Watch
play button
The correct posture is the key to consistency
Watch
play button
How the Dufner waggle can help your game
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below