Gear

Sergio Garcia’s winning WITB: 2017 Andalucia Valderrama Masters

By David Cunninghame23 October, 2017
Sergio Garcia made it three wins for the season at the Andalucia Valderrama Masters hosted by the Sergio Garcia Foundation, closing out the tournament one shot clear of Dutchman Joost Luiten.

The Spaniard recently parted ways with TaylorMade but little has changed in his bag since the split. The most notable changes are at the bottom end of his bag. For a few weeks now he has been seen using a Callaway Mack Daddy wedge and also an Odyssey, Toulon Design Atlanta Prototype putter.

Rumours are circling that Garcia may sign with Callaway, but don’t expect to see any concrete news until the New Year. At the Italian Open he said, “I'm still playing the same equipment that I was playing before but I will probably start testing some new things and see what's out there that kind of drives me and feels good to me, and then at the end of the year, then we'll make a decision and move forward.”

Sergio Garcia – What’s in the Bag

Driver:TaylorMade 2017 M2 (9.5˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver Dual Core TiNi 80TX
Fairway:TaylorMade 2017 M1 (15˚ & 19˚), Shaft: Mitsubishi Rayon Kuro Kage Silver TiNi 80XTS
Irons:TaylorMade P-750 Tour Proto (3-PW), Shaft:Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X
Wedges: TaylorMade Tour Preferred EF (52˚), Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (58˚), Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X
Putter: Odyssey, Toulon Design Atlanta Prototype
Ball:TaylorMade TP5

