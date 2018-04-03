Shot Scope adds new and improved features to the V2

Shot Scope Technologies has released a new firmware update with enhanced features to improve the V2 watch, which combines its industry-leading automatic performance tracking with advanced GPS technology.



If you are looking to lower you scores this year then the V2 is the ‘must have’ device for you. It has successfully built upon the success of the company’s original product and trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle and back GPS distances, while this latest update only helps add to appeal of the V2.

V2 will now provide you with dynamic front and back distances to bunkers and water hazards in addition to its existing green yardages.

In addition to the improved GPS technology, Shot Scope has relaunched the Performance Dashboard as part of the update, which allows you to review your automatically tracked performance data on an interactive and immersive platform.



Read more - Shot Scope reveals innovative V2

Shot Scope’s Performance Dashboard features great statistics such as your “Never up, Never in” putting percentage and the breakdown of your short-game shots which make it into the “red zone”, enhancing functionality to help you understand your weaknesses.

The V2 is our most advanced product to date and we’re delighted to be able to improve its performance and reward our customers. - Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter

New Advanced Penalty Identification allows your to classify a penalty on you watch during the round, reducing time spent editing scores post-round. Users can also flag a provisional shot, which starts a five-minute timer to search for a lost ball.

“The V2 is our most advanced product to date and we’re delighted to be able to improve its performance and reward our customers, who benefit from our forever free promise,” commented Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.



Read more - 8 of the best golf GPS watches you can buy right now

“We listened closely to our V1 users and refining our Performance Dashboard to provide more in-depth performance analytics is a crucial aspect of helping golfers to understand their performance and achieve their goals.”

As with all firmware updates, these new features fall within the forever free promise to existing Shot Scope users of the no-subscription product who continually benefit from product enhancements.

Shot Scope V2

Available: Now

Price: £225

shotscope.com

@shotscope