Shot Scope reveals innovative V2

Shot Scope has unveiled details of its pioneering new V2 model, with the innovative device filling combining advanced GPS technology with their industry-leading automatic performance tracking.



The pioneering Scottish brand’s V2 model builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

The V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to give you the same level of detailed performance statistics that have previously only been available to tour players.

Shot Scope’s engineers have developed V2 with three modes to meet the needs of every golfer; GPS, PRO and GPS+TRACK.



In both GPS and GPS+TRACK modes, the LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position using SMART GPS. Distances to hazards will be released in a software update later this year.

Performance tracking is activated in both PRO and GPS+TRACK modes. The device works in the background to collect over 100 Tour-level statistics, broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

The launch of V2 has been highly anticipated as it meets the needs of those that crave both GPS and automatic performance tracking technology in one device. It will retail for £225, however a special pre-order price of just £189 is available until October 1 at which date the product will ship.

Available:October (Pre-order now)

Price: £225 (Special pre-order price, £189)

More info: shotscope.com

Twitter:@shotscope