There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearShot Scope reveals innovative V2

Gear

Shot Scope reveals innovative V2

By David Cunninghame04 August, 2017
Shot Scope GPS Game Tracking DMDs
V2 Render Frontplus Tags

Shot Scope has unveiled details of its pioneering new V2 model, with the innovative device filling combining advanced GPS technology with their industry-leading automatic performance tracking.

The pioneering Scottish brand’s V2 model builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and detailed performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

V2 Render Components 26

The V2 uses Shot Scope’s proprietary course mapping data to give you the same level of detailed performance statistics that have previously only been available to tour players.

Shot Scope’s engineers have developed V2 with three modes to meet the needs of every golfer; GPS, PRO and GPS+TRACK.

Read more-> Shot Scope at heart of Scots golf industry

V2 Render Back1

In both GPS and GPS+TRACK modes, the LCD screen displays distances to the front, middle and back of the green from the golfer’s real-time position using SMART GPS. Distances to hazards will be released in a software update later this year.

Performance tracking is activated in both PRO and GPS+TRACK modes. The device works in the background to collect over 100 Tour-level statistics, broken down into five areas: clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.

The launch of V2 has been highly anticipated as it meets the needs of those that crave both GPS and automatic performance tracking technology in one device. It will retail for £225, however a special pre-order price of just £189 is available until October 1 at which date the product will ship.

Available:October (Pre-order now)
Price: £225 (Special pre-order price, £189)
More info: shotscope.com
Twitter:@shotscope

Related Articles - Shot Scope

Related Articles - DMDs

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
PowaKaddy Compact C2 Trolley Review
Watch
play button
Under Armour Spieth One Review
Under Armour
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

Steph Curry calls out pro after breaking 76 on debut
Steph Curry

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Rory McIlroy describes 'weird' start to life without J.P.
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Catriona Matthew reiterates Muirfield membership desire
catriona matthew

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Michelle Wie shatters course record to lead at Kingsbarns
Michelle Wie

By Martin Inglis

Ryan Lumsden enters Scottish Am QFs after ace finish
Ryan Lumsden

By Ed Hodge

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below