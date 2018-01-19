Shot Scope V2 back on sale after pre-order sell-out

Following a sell-out pre-order campaign, Shot Scope V2 will now be able to meet the huge demand as customers can purchase the pioneering new model online for the first time since the end of November.



The innovative new device, which attracted orders from 38 countries, combines advanced GPS technology with industry-leading automatic performance tracking to give users the ultimate golf watch.

Chief commercial officer, Gavin Dear, said: “We were consistently asked by the golfing community to incorporate GPS distances with our performance tracking technology. Launching V2 and showing people that we have done exactly that has been fantastic.

“The level of demand was evident from the beginning and it’s great to see how customers are reacting to the product. We are proud of the innovation behind V2 and believe it will help to transform the way golfers of all levels experience the game.”



Read more - Shot Scope backed by £500,000 grant



Shot Scope V2 builds upon the success of the company’s trademark automatic club recognition technology and Tour-level performance statistics by also providing accurate front/middle/back GPS yardages.

Since its launch, V2 has been ruled as conforming to the Rules of Golf. PRO mode can be used in all competition, whilst GPS and GPS+TRACK are eligible for use in competition under local rule 14-3, in the same category as other leading distance measuring devices.

The Shot Scope V2 has a retail price of £225. For more information, visit shotscope.com.