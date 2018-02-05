There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearShubhankar Sharma WITB: 2018 Maybank Championship

Gear

Shubhankar Sharma WITB: 2018 Maybank Championship

By David Cunninghame05 February, 2018
WITB Shubhankar Sharma
Sharma Witb

Shubhankar Sharma fired a phenomenal bogey free final round 62 to claim his second victory of the season, vaulting him to first place in the Race to Dubai rankings. 

The Indian finished on 21 under par, two shots clear of the third round leader, Spaniard Jorge Campillo. The 21-year old’s stellar iron play and skill around the greens were crucial to his victory, hitting 84.7% of Greens in Regulation and making 100% of sand saves during the week.

Shubhankar is currently without an equipment contract and is one of a growing number of players on tour to be playing with a mixed set of clubs in the bag. His Titleist 714 CB irons were first released back in 2013, and his Scotty Cameron Red X putter is real classic, dating back to 2004.

Getty Images 914084826

Here’s Sharma’s bag in full:

Shubhankar Sharma – What’s in the bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic (9˚)
Fairway:TaylorMade M2 (15˚)
Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18˚)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist 714 CB
Wedges:Cleveland RTX-3 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Red X
Ball:Titleist Pro V1x

Related Articles - WITB

Related Articles - WITB

-

Golf News

The unwanted stat hanging over Rickie Fowler
Rickie Fowler

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jon Rahm slated after slamming club
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Jonathan Thomson: “I remember asking, ‘Am I going to die?’”
Jonathan Thomson

By Martin Inglis

Get ready: Rugbygolf is set to 'take off' in 2018
Rugbygolf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

J.B. Holmes ‘shocked’ at reaction to slow play storm
J.B. Holmes

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Scots club's junior membership offers FREE golf... for adults!
Cowglen Golf Club

By Martin Inglis

Fan ejected after 'Get in the Hole' yell at Tiger Woods
Watch

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Timing your strike
Watch
play button
Keep the arms connected to the body
Watch
play button
How to stop hooking the ball
Watch
play button
The correct shoulder angle at address
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below