Shubhankar Sharma WITB: 2018 Maybank Championship

Shubhankar Sharma fired a phenomenal bogey free final round 62 to claim his second victory of the season, vaulting him to first place in the Race to Dubai rankings.



The Indian finished on 21 under par, two shots clear of the third round leader, Spaniard Jorge Campillo. The 21-year old’s stellar iron play and skill around the greens were crucial to his victory, hitting 84.7% of Greens in Regulation and making 100% of sand saves during the week.



Shubhankar is currently without an equipment contract and is one of a growing number of players on tour to be playing with a mixed set of clubs in the bag. His Titleist 714 CB irons were first released back in 2013, and his Scotty Cameron Red X putter is real classic, dating back to 2004.

Here’s Sharma’s bag in full:

Shubhankar Sharma – What’s in the bag

Driver:Callaway GBB Epic (9˚)

Fairway:TaylorMade M2 (15˚)

Hybrid: Callaway Epic (18˚)

Irons (4-PW): Titleist 714 CB

Wedges:Cleveland RTX-3 (50˚, 56˚, 60˚)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Red X

Ball:Titleist Pro V1x