SkyCaddie releases top of the range SX500 GPS

SkyCaddie’s revolutionary new range-topping SX500 GPS is the most powerful, most accurate, most feature-packed and most visually stunning hand-held distance measuring device we have ever seen from the brand.



If we were to run through every feature this device offered then we could be here for a while, so here is a look at some of the main highlights.

SkyCaddie PinPoint technology gives accurate distances to today’s pin positions, while Dynamic HoleVue continuously re-orients the entire highly-detailed hole map from your exact position, and the brilliant display, featuring a huge and pin-sharp 5-inch full HD touch screen, all combine to deliver a GPS device like no other.



• The best rangefinders you can buy right now!



The ruggedised, highly water-resistant design makes the SX500 extremely grippy even in the worst weather and the in-built Wi-Fi enables you to download the latest exclusive SkyCaddie course updates on demand, without the need to connect to a computer.

Pre-loaded with more than 35,000 ground-verified, error-corrected SkyCaddie golf course maps, the SX500 also has an impressive battery life from the hi-capacity rechargeable Li-Polymer battery, which gives over 36 holes use.

PinPoint custom-pin settings are combined with IntelliGreen® Pro technology, giving distances to today’s pins and the ultimate green information.



• Pros hail SkyCaddie Touch 'pin position' feature



• Planning to go to the Open at Portrush? You'll need to hurry if you want tickets...



With IntelliGreen Pro, distances to major tiers and contours on the green, false fronts and greenside mounds are all instantly visible to SX500 owners planning their approach shot, back down the fairway.

Another new feature, Dynamic HoleVueTM with Integrated Targets, boosts the device’s in-play usability still further. As up to 40 geo-referenced targets per hole have been pre-created by experienced SkyCaddie course mappers. You can see an overview of the entire hole or can double-tap or pinch to zoom in for a closer view of every bunker, every water hazard, and every carry and layup point – with accurate distances to each, according to where you are standing.

Intelligent Automation provides an almost touchless experience from the car park to the 19th hole, with Auto-Course, Auto-Hole Advance, Auto-Zoom, Auto-Distance, Auto Green Depth and Rotating Auto-View to display your scorecard in landscape view.

The SkyCaddie SX500 even has a 13-megapixel camera, enabling you to take photos during your round of golf, which are then uploaded to your SkyGolf 360 online user account.

Available: Late August

Price: £379.95