Srixon AD333 Tour review

The AD333 Tour, first introduced in 2014, was designed to deliver across-the-board tour performance for golfers with moderate swing speeds.



Now in its third incarnation, Srixon has focused on developing a tour-calibre golf ball in a lower-compression design to help golfers with moderate swing speeds achieve more distance on full shots, while maintaining the excellent feel, control and greenside spin performance of its premium Z-STAR series.



Three tour validated technologies have been incorporated to deliver the kind of performance you would normally expect from a more premium, more expensive ball. It is without a doubt one of the leading options in this relatively new and growing category of golf balls.



Since the AD333 Tour was first released, it has been a golf ball that has impressed me. Although not tailored toward someone with my swing speed, there are several features that tick the boxes for what most golfers and myself are looking for in a ball.

My favourite is without a doubt the amount of spin this ball generates around the green. For a ball in this price bracket to offer such brilliant shot-stopping control on those tricky up and downs really makes it fantastic value for money.



This brilliant control comes courtesy of the ball’s soft urethane cover and its advanced spin skin coating. Even when playing from juicy lies in the rough I was seeing plenty of grab and that is thanks to the advanced coating system.

The aerodynamic dimple pattern helped to keep my ball flight stable in the wind and my flight with the driver relatively piercing. Its ingenious dimple design is one of the reasons behind the distance this ball has to offer.

The feel is also well up there with the Z-STAR models thanks to the new low compression core. It makes it incredibly easy for golfers with moderate swing speeds to get the most out of this ball. It is also very effective at reducing spin with the driver so you can expect a little more distance off the tee to go with the great feel and control.

I wholeheartedly suggest that you go and give the AD333 Tour a try for yourself. It is a ball that delivers all round performance and, at only £29.99 per dozen, it is an investment you will not regret.



