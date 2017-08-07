There are no results available.
Srixon launch all-new AD333

By David Cunninghame07 August, 2017
Srixon AD333 Balls
Ad333 3

The go to ball for many amateur golfers. Srixon’s AD333 has been the most popular 2-piece golf ball in the UK for over a decade now. This latest iteration incorporates high-performance tour technology to give golfers exceptional distance, soft feel and greenside control.

The new, eighth generation, AD333 ideally suited for golfers who demand balanced performance from a more durable, 2-piece offering and features a lower compression that delivers the perfect combination of performance, exceptional distance, soft feel and greenside control.

Yellow Ad333

This new ball utilises the same premium technologies found in Srixon’s higher performing tour-level Z-STAR balls, but offers them in a 2-piece construction that is more durable and affordable.

Three technologies combine to deliver balanced performance, longer, more accurate driving distance, better iron control, and improved greenside spin.

Read more -> Srixon Z-Star: Get your hands on Russell Knox' ball

Ad333 Core

The lower-compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core uses variable stiffness to deliver better feel and exceptional distance on every shot by producing higher ball speeds and a higher launch with lower spin.

Ad333 Spin Skin

The third generation Spin Skin Coating has fewer urethane bonding points, stretching at impact to increase the contact surface area and increase friction, producing a softer feel and more consistent spin from any lie, especially the rough.

Ad333 Driver Impact

Srixon has also improved the aerodynamics of the AD33e thanks to a new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern. Along with more control in  the wind, this dimple pattern reduces drag to maximise distance.  

“The AD333 ́s built-in tour technologies should help golfers see great performance in every aspect of their golf game,” said Michael Ross, Senior Product Manager at Srixon. He continued, “This is the golf ball for players who seek maximum playability from a more durable, 2-piece design.”

Available: 15 September (Pure White and Tour Yellow options)
Price: Driver £22
More info:srixon.co.uk
Twitter:@SrixonEurope

