Srixon unveils latest generation of Soft Feel ball

Looking for a golf ball that offers maximum distance, exceptional control and phenomenal feel? Look no further that the brand new Srixon Soft Feel.



Now in its sixth generation, the ball features a soft cover, innovative core and upgraded dimple pattern to deliver all-around performance from tee-to-green at an unmatched price – just £24 per dozen!

“The all-new Soft Feel was designed to help players maximise their distance off the tee, while providing even better feel and control,” said Jeff Brunski, Vice President of Research and Development at Srixon.

“The latest generation Soft Feel accomplishes this goal, offering a lower compression ball for incredible distance, but a softer cover to provide that greenside performance all players crave. The Soft Feel provides all-around performance at an incredible value which really separates this golf ball from the rest.”

The Energetic Gradient Growth Core is one of the key technologies in the ball. it provides a high-launch, low spin trajectory off the tee for added distance with an ultra-soft feel.

The softer, thinner cover, meantime, promotes more greenside spin and a softer feel on all pitches, chips and putts, whilst the upgraded 338 Speed Dimple Pattern reduces drag and cuts through the wind for more accuracy and consistency on every shot.

So, that’s what Srixon says it does – and it can back it all up thanks to independent, outdoor robot testing that it carried out with Golf Laboratories Inc.

Pitting the Soft Feel against “key competitors”, the results showed that the Energetic Gradient Growth Core and new 338 Speed Dimple Pattern provide ideal launch conditions and less drag, which delivers longer driver distance than more expensive ionomer cover competitors.

The core technology, along with the new aerodynamic dimple pattern, also allows the new Soft Feel to cut through any conditions, offering more distance, consistency and control with your irons.

Thanks to the thinner, softer cover, meanwhile, the Soft Feel generates more spin on pitch, chips shots than its more expensive competitors.

Available in Soft White and Tour Yellow, there is also a Soft Feel Lady model, that is available in Soft White and Passion Pink.

Available: August 1, 2018

RRP: £24 per dozen

