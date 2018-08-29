Srixon unveils stunning new Z Series woods

The all-new Z Series woods from Srixon feature advanced materials and technologies designed to give you the power edge off the tee.



The Z 785 is a 460cc driver with a tour-preferred look and profile. It promotes the low-spin, penetrating trajectory that better players demand off the tee.

Srixon says the Z 785 will deliver increased speed and distance thanks to its Ti51AF Cup Face. This face is the thinnest, lightest, strongest and hottest driver face Srixon has ever produced. The high-strength titanium alloy stretches across the face, sole, and crown for more flex, more ball speed, and more distance.

This incredibly light and fast face has been combined with a lightweight carbon crown to help boost forgiveness and accuracy. The ultra-lightweight five-layer crown has allowed Srixon to move more weight to perimeter of the clubhead, increasing the MOI of the driver and boosting overall forgiveness.



The Z 785 also features Srixon’s Quick Tune System. The adjustable hosel allows you to effortlessly adjust the loft and lie angle, while the sole weight can be interchanged to adjust the swing weight of the club.

The Z F85 fairway woods also feature a lightweight carbon crown and a Cup Face that increases COR for more speed and distance across the entire face.

The Z H65 hybrids meanwhile, have a larger, more forgiving profile that will give you plenty of confidence to hit accurate shots into greens and longer shots off the tee.

Both the fairways and hybrids also feature a refined crown step. This advanced crown geometry increases forgiveness and lowers the center of gravity, helping you get a higher launch and consistent distance on every shot.



With the Z 785 series we have the Project X HZRDUS, a top-performing tour shaft, as the stock offering to help add to the appeal of this new range.

“The new Z Series woods are pretty easy to explain: they’re long,” said Srixon’s Marketing Director, Brian Schielke.

He continued, “longer than our past woods, and longer than the competition. Our stronger, faster titanium, combined with cup face construction is totally unique, totally different from everything out there and it really shows up, both on a launch monitor and on the course.”

Available: September 14

Price: Z 785 driver - £349; Z F85 - £199; Z H85 - £179