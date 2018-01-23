There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearSrixon unveils third generation AD333 Tour ball

Gear

Srixon unveils third generation AD333 Tour ball

By David Cunninghame23 January, 2018
Srixon AD333 Tour Balls New Gear
Ad333 Tour 5

The new AD333 Tour has been designed to deliver across the board tour performance for golfers with moderate swing speeds.

With this latest incarnation of the AD333 Tour, Srixon has focused on developing a tour-caliber golf ball in a lower-compression design to helps moderate swing speed golfers achieve more distance on full shots, while maintaining the excellent feel and greenside spin performance of its Z-STAR series offerings.

Ad333 Tour 3 Money Ball

If you are the kind of golfer that demands the performance and feel of a premium tour ball, but don’t quite have the swing speed to match your demands then this is the Srixon golf ball for you. 

The lower compression allows you to achieve optimal distance on full shots. Golfers can expect the AD333 TOUR to deliver exceptional total performance from tee-to-green, including tremendous iron distance and tour-level greenside spin control.

There are three key technologies incorporated into the AD333 Tour that combine to deliver the level of performance you would normally expect from a more premium golf ball.

Ad333 Tour 3 Core Reflection

The lower-Compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core is easier to compress with lower driver spin for impressive distance and accuracy on full shots, while the Urethane Cover With Spin Skin Coating promotes soft feel with enhanced greenside spin control.  

Finally, the low drag design of the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern improves flight performance for longer distance with more control. 

 “The AD333 TOUR was designed primarily for good players with moderate swing speeds. The problem we identified is that these golfers aren’t optimising their performance by playing a high-compression tour ball because they aren’t able to compress it, so they end up sacrificing distance off the tee and with their irons,” said Michael Ross, Senior Product Manager for Golf Balls.

Ad333 Tour Spinksin 2

“These golfers don’t need to play a high-compression tour ball just so they have the excellent greenside spin performance that they’re used to. They would benefit greatly from playing a ball that offers the same great greenside performance but is easier to compress. That’s why we developed the lower-compression Srixon AD333 TOUR.”  

Available: February 2
Price: £29.99 
More info:srixon.co.uk
Twitter:@SrixonEurope

Related Articles - Srixon

Related Articles - Balls

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

36-hole future of famed Scottish links uncertain
Montrose Links

By Martin Inglis

Tiger Woods: Farmers Insurance Open special betting markets
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Beaming Bjorn, Monty agony: 5 things you missed this weekend
Thomas Bjorn

By Martin Inglis

TV host brands club 'disgraceful' after voting against equality motion
Henni Goya

By Martin Inglis

Jon Rahm: The numbers behind his stunning rise
Jon Rahm

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Other Top Stories

Rory McIlroy plays down heart irregularity
Rory McIlroy

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Cannabis factory set to be built on golf course

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Ian Poulter receives WGC trophy... 5 years after winning it
Ian Poulter

By Martin Inglis

Paul Casey 'never had an issue' with Monty
Paul Casey

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Tiger Woods' ex opens up on their relationship
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Even the right grip change can feel strange
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
The right address is the basis of every good golf swing
Watch
play button
Posture and set-up tips from Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below