Srixon unveils third generation AD333 Tour ball

The new AD333 Tour has been designed to deliver across the board tour performance for golfers with moderate swing speeds.



With this latest incarnation of the AD333 Tour, Srixon has focused on developing a tour-caliber golf ball in a lower-compression design to helps moderate swing speed golfers achieve more distance on full shots, while maintaining the excellent feel and greenside spin performance of its Z-STAR series offerings.

If you are the kind of golfer that demands the performance and feel of a premium tour ball, but don’t quite have the swing speed to match your demands then this is the Srixon golf ball for you.

The lower compression allows you to achieve optimal distance on full shots. Golfers can expect the AD333 TOUR to deliver exceptional total performance from tee-to-green, including tremendous iron distance and tour-level greenside spin control.

There are three key technologies incorporated into the AD333 Tour that combine to deliver the level of performance you would normally expect from a more premium golf ball.

The lower-Compression Energetic Gradient Growth Core is easier to compress with lower driver spin for impressive distance and accuracy on full shots, while the Urethane Cover With Spin Skin Coating promotes soft feel with enhanced greenside spin control.

Finally, the low drag design of the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern improves flight performance for longer distance with more control.

“The AD333 TOUR was designed primarily for good players with moderate swing speeds. The problem we identified is that these golfers aren’t optimising their performance by playing a high-compression tour ball because they aren’t able to compress it, so they end up sacrificing distance off the tee and with their irons,” said Michael Ross, Senior Product Manager for Golf Balls.

“These golfers don’t need to play a high-compression tour ball just so they have the excellent greenside spin performance that they’re used to. They would benefit greatly from playing a ball that offers the same great greenside performance but is easier to compress. That’s why we developed the lower-compression Srixon AD333 TOUR.”

Available: February 2

Price: £29.99

More info:srixon.co.uk

Twitter:@SrixonEurope