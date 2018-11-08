St Andrews plays host to the FootJoy Walk of Champions grand final

After 125,000,000 steps and 16,000 rounds, the 2018 FJ Walk of Champions concluded at the Home of Golf in October, with the event’s Grand Final.



The 2018 edition was the most successful to date with rounds logged from as far north as Macduff, Scotland and as far south as Falmouth, England with one golfer alone amassing an astounding 1,371,996 steps over the season.



Ten finalists were invited to Fairmont, St Andrews putting their new FJ clothing to the test in blustery conditions around the challenging Kittocks layout, with Clayton Collett from Cardrona Golf & Country Club crowned the 2018 FJ Walk of Champions overall winner.



The Walk of Champions initiative is a partnership between FJ and Hole19, to encourage golf participation and promote health and fitness. Utilising Hole19’s GPS technology to monitor the number of steps its users were walking, golfers were rewarded throughout the season with monthly prizes from FJ.

Eight of the ten finalists were the players from the UK & Ireland who had walked the most on-course steps on the Hole19 GPS and Scoring App throughout the 2018 season. However, for the first time, two further lucky golfers were selected at random from all entries, helping to increase participation throughout the year.



The most active players over the entire season and the two lucky winners were rewarded with a head-to-toe makeover from FJ at Fairmont St Andrews, where they embraced the Home of Golf, spending time in the town and snapping the customary photograph on the famous Swilken Bridge.



“It’s amazing to see so many rounds of golf played as part of the FJ Walk of Champions. Our goal was to simply encourage more people to get outside and onto the golf course and it’s great that we’ve been able to grow this event year-on-year,” said FJ Marketing Manager, Paul O’Hagan.

He added: “Many congratulations to all who participated and particularly to the finalists who made it to this years Grand Final. It was another fantastic event with the typical Scottish weather certainly showcasing the performance benefits of the FJ outerwear given to the finalists!”