Stewart Golf has an awesome Christmas Cart bag promo for you

British trolley manufacturer Stewart Golf has announced that any European customer buying a new X9 Follow this Christmas will be able to claim a FREE Stewart Golf cart bag of their choice worth up to £199.



Company CEO Mark Stewart explained that it is Stewart Golf’s way of rewarding customers at the end of what has been another 'landmark' year for the brand, which has seen them 'setting new sales records and winning multiple awards'.



“We are excited to end the year with such a great offer,” added Stewart. “There will be some very happy golfers going into the new year with new gear.”



• Feast your eyes on the world's most expensive set of golf clubs



The 2018 collection of Stewart Golf bags now offer a range of elegant designs, consisting of the SuperLight, SportDrive and StaffPro cart bags.

Stewart Golf’s SuperLight Cart Bag is a lightweight design weighing just 2.7kg and, thanks to its neutral black/grey colour combination, it will work with any colour trolley.



• The top 10 drivers on the PGA Tour this year - REVEALED!



The SportDrive Cart Bag is a classic design with a plethora of features including a dedicated putter well, 9 forward facing pockets and padded shoulder strap. The SportDrive tips the scales at just 3.1kg and comes in black with choices of red, blue or green accents.

The elegant StaffPro Cart Bag is presented in white with a choice of red, blue or green accents. With a true feel of quality and front-facing pockets, this is the premium bag in the range. Featuring a dedicated putter well, 14 full-length dividers and large rain hood, this bag is packed full of excellent features.

The offer applies to purchases of new X9 Follow trolleys in the EU between November 1 and December 31, 2018. Eligible customers can claim their free bag via stewartgolf.co.uk/free-bag. The offer is strictly ‘whilst stocks last’ so hurry and take advantage of this great promotion.

To find out more, log-on to stewartgolf.co.uk.