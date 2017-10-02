There are no results available.
Stuburt launch AW17 Footwear collection

Gear

Stuburt launch AW17 Footwear collection

By David Cunninghame02 October, 2017
Stuburt Shoes
Tour

The British brand’s reputation for producing quality golf footwear for players of all abilities at affordable prices is reinforced with this latest collection.

Stuburt’s AW17 collection features affordable, performance shoes and boots that showcase state-of-the-art materials, will stand up to the harshest conditions and deliver great comfort, support and traction.

Stshu 57 White Hero

Highlighting this new collection is the Helium Tour eVent (above, £69.99). This shoe, along with the Vapour Tour eVent and Classic Tour eVent shoes, features the brand’s eVent waterproof fabric system.

This air-permeable and waterproof membrane relies on billions of tiny pores for breathability, venting moisture to the outside in one easy step.

Stshu 57 White Sole

As well as featuring a microfibre breathable upper and eVent bootie membrane system, the Helium Tour has a cushioned insole and midsole, combined with lightweight cleats to offer the ultimate in comfort and performance on course.

The eVent bootie membrane system is inserted between uppers and interior lining for complete waterproof protection as well as excellent breathability.

Stshu 61 White Titanium Hero

The Vapour eVent Spikeless (above, £64.99) offers a relaxed, casual look with no compromise on performance. The shoe features a breathable microfibre upper, EVA cushioned midsole and insole together with rubber outsole for maximum comfort.

Tour

The Classic Tour eVent Spikeless (above, £89.99) shoe delivers a sleek, stylish and traditional look with a classic wingtip, brogue design. These popular shoes feature full grain leather uppers, a cushioned sock liner and an anti-slip heel counter design for extreme comfort.

The spikeless rubber outsole provides superb grip and traction while the eVent full bootie membrane system offers top-level waterproofing.

Sbboot 1018 1

The Endurance Waterproof Boot (above, £69.99) for men and ladies offers superb support and durability. A mid-cut golf boot, the Endurance provides the golfer with confidence in their footing in the most challenging conditions.

The boot features waterproof microfibre uppers, an EVA cushioned midsole and insole for comfort and flexibility. A rubber outsole with soft spike cleats provide excellent grip.

Available: Now 
More info:stuburt.com
Twitter:@stuburt

