Stuburt raises bar with affordable A/W 2017 apparel

Stuburt has raised the bar with its stunning new affordable, high-quality Autumn/Winter 2017 collection.



The AW17 collection includes a wide range of garments, from outerwear to layering, featuring state-of-the-art materials and cutting-edge design.

Headlining the AW17 collection is the new Endurance outerwear, for both men and ladies.

Featuring Stuburt’s renowned DRI-back moisture transfer technology, the jackets come either full or half-zip. They are highly breathable, with good windproof and thermal insulation properties, as well as offering taped seams and waterproof zips for maximum weather protection.

The Endurance trousers come with elasticated waistband, two side pockets and one back pocket in black and sizes from S-XXL. All Endurance waterproofs come with a two-year waterproof warranty.

“Our Endurance waterproofs epitomise our design philosophy at Stuburt,” said the brand’s managing director Graeme Stevens. “Great looking products with performance technologies, available in a variety of colours, with a two-year warranty and RRP of just £79.99.”

Turning to the rest of the collection: the New Endurance fleeces, in either full or half-zip, act as a superb mid-layer or can be worn as an outer garment.

They feature DRI-back technology and deliver great insulation in a stunning sporty design.

Also in the Endurance range are the Sport full-zip gilet and full-zip padded gilet. Both of these stylish garments are comfortable and allow great freedom of movement.

The Endurance Sport padded jacket and Endurance Sport zip neck performance sweater deliver a fresh look, as well as excellent windproof and thermal insulation properties.

The premium eVent ® fabrics waterproof jacket and trousers boast an air-permeable and waterproof membrane, a ‘dry’ system that relies on billions of tiny pores for breathability, venting moisture to the outside in one easy step.

Jacket and trousers feature high windproof and thermal insulation properties plus waterproof zips and come with a three-year waterproof warranty.

The Vapour range, meanwhile, boasts a great selection of colours and styles. The half-zip lined sweater features DRI-back technology and is highly breathable while still offering excellent insulation.

The Vapour Casual v-neck and Vapour Casual half-zip sweaters are light, soft and extremely comfortable. They can be embroidered with club or corporate logos.

Finally, the Urban quarter-zip fleece is an extremely versatile garment that could be worn under a waterproof or as an outer layer. It’s made from a highly breathable, lightweight material that possesses great thermal and windproof properties.

The Urban base layer is an essential for those seeking maximum comfort in harsher weather. A compression garment, it stretches to fit and provides great thermal protection.



For more information, visit stuburt.com.

