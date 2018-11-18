Stuburt unveils affordable AW18 apparel collection

In recent years the Stuburt has successfully branched out into the world of golf apparel and outerwear with a focus on offering unrivalled affordable quality.



The AW18 apparel collection includes a wide range of garments, from outerwear to layering, featuring state-of-the-art materials and cutting-edge design.



An exciting addition to Stuburt’s AW18 collection is the new Evolve-Sport Waterproof Suit. The high performing jacket and trouser combination delivers both on waterproofing and breathability thanks to Stuburt’s DRI-back moisture transfer technology. With an RRP of just £99 for both jacket and pants it delivers on Stuburt’s promise of affordable quality.



Also in the Evolve-Sport range are the Half Zip and Full Zip Fleeces (£44.99), above, both offering superb comfort and insulation in colder conditions.

Then there’s the Evolve-Sport Full Zip Padded Gilet that delivers great versatility as well as functionality. The Evolve-Sport Half Zip Padded Top (£49.99) will help regulate body temperature in a range of conditions while the Evolve-Sport Padded Jacket (£49.99) provides great thermal protection and will look as good off the course as it does on.



The Endurance-Lite Waterproof Jackets (£79.99) for men and ladies are extremely lightweight and comfortable but they also deliver great protection against the elements as they are both lully waterproof, windproof and provide thermal insulation.



The Pro-Sport Zip Neck Performance Sweater (£39.99) delivers a fresh look, as well as excellent windproof and thermal insulation properties. It is both comfortable and allows excellent freedom of movement. Stuburt’s DRI-back moisture transfer technology helps to regulate body temperature and maximise comfort.



The Sport Long Sleeve Top (£34.99), meanwhile, is an ideal winter layering garment. Durable and comfortable, it delivers a high level of thermal insulation but it remains breathable thanks to the DRI-back moisture transfer tech.



Other garmets in the collection include the Hydro-Sport Half Zip Lined sweater (£39.99), Hydro-Sport V-neck slipover (£29.99) and the extremely versatile Urban Quarter Zip fleece (£34.99).

Also in the Urban range, the Long Sleeve Polo (£24.99) is a stylish garment featuring DRI-back technology, while the Urban Base Layer (£29.99) is an essential for those seeking maximum comfort and warmth in harsher weather. A compression garment, it stretches to fit and provides great thermal protection.

Available: Now