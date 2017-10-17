There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearSun Mountain introduces biggest ever bag range

Gear

Sun Mountain introduces biggest ever bag range

By David Cunninghame17 October, 2017
Sun Mountain Bags New Gear
18 Two5 Gc X2

This new range showcases a number of eye-catching, stylish designs and features the brand’s latest cutting-edge technologies as part of its biggest ever launch of premium golf bags for the 2018 season.

Sun Mountain has blended contemporary design with the latest innovative technologies to offer golfers a choice of nine lightweight stand bags, plus seven robust cart bags.

The brand synonymous with quality golf bags has also updated its range of leather bags for those golfers who prefer a more traditional look, as well as adding more bright colours like flash green.

18 H2 Noss Nf

Highlighting this 2018 range is the new H2NO SUPERLITE model (pictured above, RRP £225). It is the perfect choice for golfers looking for a lightweight waterproof bag.

Weighing just 1.9 kgs, contents are kept dry with the help of YKK zips protecting four accessory pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket, while the X-strap dual strap system makes for a comfortable carry. An effective rain hood ensures 100% waterproof protection from the elements.

18 Two5 Gc

The new TWO5 PLUS model (pictured above, RRP £190) maintains the brand’s reputation for producing unparalleled quality bags that are both functional and trendy. Weighing just 1.2 kgs, the bag incorporates a 4-way divider to protect the clubs making them easily accessible; a full-length clothing pocket, plus velour-lined valuables pocket; ultra-lightweight durable carbon fibre legs and high density foam straps for added comfort.

Other bags in the latest range include the classic LEATHER SUNDAY design, which is comprised of 100% Mongolian yak leather. The bag weighs just 1.8 kgs and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and three accessory pockets.

Sun Mountain’s seven sturdy cart bags are available in a variety of colours, including the ultra-lightweight H2NO SUPERLITE bag. Weighing just 2.1 kgs, the bag comes with a 2000mm waterproof coating, ensuring clubs and belongings are kept dry even in the heaviest of rain showers.

Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs

- Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International.

“The new bag range from Sun Mountain incorporates the latest in both cutting-edge design and technology,” said Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International.

He added: “Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs that the brand has become famous for over the years.”

Available: Now 
More info:brandfusionltd.co.uk 
Twitter:@BrandFusionLtd

Related Articles - Sun Mountain

Related Articles - Bags

Related Articles - New Gear

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

-

Golf News

EXCLUSIVE Scottish Golf to 'back down' on affiliation fee hike
Scottish Golf

By Martin Inglis

"Dodds has taken the dishonourable way out"
Opinion

By Michael McEwan

Scottish Golf chief executive Dodds departs
Blane Dodds

By Michael McEwan

Tiger Woods gets all clear from doctors for full golf activity
Tiger Woods

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Amateur makes two holes-in-one in incredible 59
Titleist

By Martin Inglis

Other Top Stories

Golf blamed for Gareth Bale's injury woes
Gareth Bale

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Revealed: The secrets to retaining golf club members
England Golf

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

6 splits that shocked golf in 2017
Sergio Garcia

By Martin Inglis

Gary Player: Old Course 'brought to her knees'
Gary Player

By Martin Inglis

Inside the stunning homes of the world's best golfers
Lists

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Lengthen your backswing for more power
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh’s stepping-stone to better golf
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
How to hit the ball straighter with Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below