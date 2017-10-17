Sun Mountain introduces biggest ever bag range

This new range showcases a number of eye-catching, stylish designs and features the brand’s latest cutting-edge technologies as part of its biggest ever launch of premium golf bags for the 2018 season.



Sun Mountain has blended contemporary design with the latest innovative technologies to offer golfers a choice of nine lightweight stand bags, plus seven robust cart bags.



The brand synonymous with quality golf bags has also updated its range of leather bags for those golfers who prefer a more traditional look, as well as adding more bright colours like flash green.

Highlighting this 2018 range is the new H2NO SUPERLITE model (pictured above, RRP £225). It is the perfect choice for golfers looking for a lightweight waterproof bag.



Weighing just 1.9 kgs, contents are kept dry with the help of YKK zips protecting four accessory pockets, including a full-length clothing pocket, while the X-strap dual strap system makes for a comfortable carry. An effective rain hood ensures 100% waterproof protection from the elements.

The new TWO5 PLUS model (pictured above, RRP £190) maintains the brand’s reputation for producing unparalleled quality bags that are both functional and trendy. Weighing just 1.2 kgs, the bag incorporates a 4-way divider to protect the clubs making them easily accessible; a full-length clothing pocket, plus velour-lined valuables pocket; ultra-lightweight durable carbon fibre legs and high density foam straps for added comfort.

Other bags in the latest range include the classic LEATHER SUNDAY design, which is comprised of 100% Mongolian yak leather. The bag weighs just 1.8 kgs and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap and three accessory pockets.

Sun Mountain’s seven sturdy cart bags are available in a variety of colours, including the ultra-lightweight H2NO SUPERLITE bag. Weighing just 2.1 kgs, the bag comes with a 2000mm waterproof coating, ensuring clubs and belongings are kept dry even in the heaviest of rain showers.

Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs - Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International.

“The new bag range from Sun Mountain incorporates the latest in both cutting-edge design and technology,” said Tony Fletcher of Sun Mountain’s UK distributer Brand Fusion International.

He added: “Golfers are going to love the stunning colour combinations and appreciate the quality features and designs that the brand has become famous for over the years.”



Available: Now

More info:brandfusionltd.co.uk

Twitter:@BrandFusionLtd