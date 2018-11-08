search
HomeGearSun Mountain launches premium H2NO PRO stand bag

Gear

Sun Mountain launches premium H2NO PRO stand bag

By David Cunninghame07 November, 2018
Sun Mountain H2 No Pro 1

Sun Mountain is introducing a brand new flagship waterproof stand bag as part of its comprehensive range for the 2019 season.

The golf bag brand known for its pioneering waterproof designs has launched nine eye-catching bags to keep your equipment dry in the harshest of elements.

The H2NO PRO stand bag maintains the brand’s pedigree in lightweight waterproof stand bags, while retaining tried-and-tested components from previous top-selling models.

Featuring a 14-way top and six storage pockets, the bag includes a hydration pouch which is easier to access when the bag is on your back, a full-length clothing pocket, a velour-lined valuables pocket, plus multiple accessories pockets, all of which are protected by water-resistant YKK zips.

Incorporating an E-Z Fit Dual Strap System to make adjustments simple, as well as sculpted shoulder straps for carrying comfort, the H2NO PRO also includes a matching rain hood, a cart-friendly bottom, velcro glove holder, plus an accessory loop and umbrella holder.

H2 No Pro

Made with a durable lightweight nylon fabric with double-sided 2000mm waterproof coating, the H2NO PRO is available in three colourways: Dusk/Navy/Ice, Iron/Black/Sun and Charcoal/Black.

“The new H2NO PRO bag is another example of why Sun Mountain is the leader in waterproof golf bags,” said Tony Fletcher, Brand Fusion UK Sales Manager.

“The 2019 range combines contemporary design and innovative technology to endure the wettest of conditions found out on the course.”

Alongside the H2NO PRO, the 2019 stand-bag range features six other options from the H2NO family, as well as the feature-packed TWO5 PLUS, THREE5 LS and FOUR5 LS 14-WAY stand bags, which all feature new colour options for 2019.

Available: November

Price: H2NO PRO - £300

