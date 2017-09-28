There are no results available.
TaylorMade announces TP Red putter collection

Gear

TaylorMade announces TP Red putter collection

By David Cunninghame28 September, 2017
TaylorMade Putters New Gear
Tp Red

TaylorMade has today announced the expansion of the TP Collection of putters with the introduction of TP Red.

Comprising six performance mallet models, the new collection is designed for those who seek the performance of TaylorMade’s renowned Pure Roll technology in an aesthetically appealing Tour Red colourway.

Tp Red Launch 1 To 1

TaylorMade first rolled out the distinctive Tour Red style in 2016 when Jason Day decided to give his Spider Tour putter a makeover.

Following his incredible success with the red putter, along with others such as Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, the demand for putters in this option has grown exponentially across global tours and amongst amateurs.

Watch - Reviewed: TaylorMade M CGB irons

Tp Red Family Address

The TP Red Collection features five new variations of the Ardmore putter as well as the Chaska model. Each of the six new models feature milled 304 stainless steel heads with a Tour Red finish for a premium look and feel with high-contrast colouring and a variety of sightline options to promote improved alignment.

Similar to the original TP Collection, each new model utilises a new milling process along with TaylorMade’s proprietary Pure Roll insert to deliver optimal forward roll with a desired firm feel. Currently, Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose all play putters incorporating Pure Roll technology.

Tp Chaska Red Dbhosel Face

The 6061 aluminum Pure Roll insert combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer between the grooves to promote better forward roll and reduce skidding across different surfaces.

The composition and construction of the Pure Roll insert is specially engineered to bring the grooves into direct and active contact with the ball during impact, even on short putts.

The grooves in the face also serve in part to strategically soften the insert’s structure. Together, these factors make the insert perform to a very high level.

Tp Chaska Red Dbhosel Address

World No.14 Justin Rose, who first saw the new putters at a company photoshoot earlier this month, put the Chaska (above) into play the following week at the BMW Championship, where he finished T2 and recorded a remarkable 'Strokes Gained: Putting' record of 2.393.

Each putter in the TP Red Collection has a head weight of 355g, a 3.5°loft, a 70° lie angle and they are available in 34” and 35’’ lengths.

Each model in the collection also features interchangeable sole weights to enable the adjustment of mass for optimal performance.

Tp Balboa Putters X3

TaylorMade has also announced today the introduction of two new putters to their TP Silver collection, The Balboa and Chaska, while the Spider Tour Red is now available with a single sightline for easy alignment.

TP Red Collection

Available: September 29
Price: £239 
More info:  taylormadegolf.eu
Twitter:  @TaylorMadeTour

