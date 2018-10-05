search
HomeGearTaylorMade expands its hugely popular Hi-Toe wedges line

Gear

TaylorMade expands its hugely popular Hi-Toe wedges line

By David Cunninghame05 October, 2018
Hi Toe

Since TaylorMade’s Hi-Toe wedges burst onto the scene at the tail end of the 2017, they have been incredibly popular and currently reside in the bags of several top pros, including Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose to name but a few.

The Hi-Toe family has now been expanded, with more loft, sole and bounce options available to help you get the most out of your short game.

The innovative design of these wedges creates a higher and more centred CG for a lower launch and more spin, while the sole cavity features three trapezoid-shaped pockets to optimize weight distribution.

• Have you heard about the TaylorMade GAPR yet? Here's everything you need to know...

Tm Hi Toe

The all-new 50˚, 52˚, and 54˚ options feature an all-purpose grind that is perfect for full approach shots into the green and is well suited for both normal and soft turf conditions. All three of these lofts feature standard scoring lines.

• TaylorMade gives its P790 irons a black makeover

Tm Hi Toe Face 2

The new 56˚ meanwhile features a new four-way cambered sole with a mid bounce design of 10˚. The leading edge has less belly and is more blunt, while the 4-way cambered sole has an increased trailing edge and heel relief making it a great option for players with average or steep swings from normal turf and softer sand. 

• Your guide to the new TaylorMade M3 and M4 irons

The added heel relief will also help keep the leading edge low to the ground when you decide to open the face up and hit those high flop shots.

Tm Hi Toe Face

The 56˚ through to the 64˚ also feature full-face scoring lines to ensure consistent ball contact out of the deep rough and added spin on shots hit from the high toe area.

MORE - TaylorMade RIBCOR technology explained

Tm Hi Toe Sole

The 58˚, 60˚ and 64˚ models have a very versatile Channel-Cut ATV mid-sole with two different bounce options. The "V" shaped leading edge moves through the turf and sand more quickly for better contact.

Price: £139

Lofts: 50˚, 52˚, 54˚, 56˚ 58˚, 60˚ and 64˚

