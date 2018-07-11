TaylorMade gives P790 irons a black makeover

TaylorMade has given its immensely popular P790 iron line a bold new black look.



That’s right, the clubs that feature in the bags of the likes of Justin Rose, Jon Rahm and Jason Day, are now available in a premium high-gloss black PVD finish. New all-black True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 shafts complete the look.

So, what do you need to know? According to TaylorMade, the P790 Black irons “pack powerful performance into a clean, classic design to deliver unprecedented distance in a players iron”.



Through a combination of forged construction and the brand’s revolutionary new SpeedFoam Technology, golfers can look forward to experiencing “feel, forgiveness, and workability unlike any iron of this calibre”.

Tomo Bystedt, the Senior Director of Product Creation at TaylorMade, explained: “P790 Black delivers forged feel with breakthrough distance and forgiveness in a sleek, all-black finish.

"The new appearance brings out the soul of what P790 truly represents by creating look and feel that inspires an aggressive mindset, enabling the boldest of players to attack the course with confidence.”

