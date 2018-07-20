TaylorMade introduces GAPR to plug your long game gaps

TaylorMade’s new GAPR range is a highly innovative trio of products with unique identities and performance characteristics, designed to help you fill your long game gaps.

The reason for the new range? Simple: to combat one of the biggest problems faced by most golfers, the difficult-to-manage yardage between the longest playable iron and the shortest metalwood in your bag.

TaylorMade set out to engineer a line of products that will allow you to get the distance, carry and control needed to fill these gaps. The result is GAPR, three distinct products that invite golfers to choose their shape, find their distance and bridge their gap.

In each of the 3 different models, engineers have incorporated TaylorMade's innovative SpeedFoam technology, which was first introduced in the incredibly successful P790 irons last autumn.

SpeedFoam serves the dual purpose of generating ball speed while also dampening vibrations to create optimal sound and feel. SpeedFoam is injected into the club head in liquid form before expanding within the club, providing increased face support while maintaining the soft, solid sound and feel that golfers prefer.

Additionally, strategically-placed ultra-low center of gravity in each GAPR model creates a hotter, higher launch for more distance and improved playability.

Let's take a closer look at each model...

GAPR LO

Designed primarily for players with faster ball speeds, GAPR LO is the smallest of the three models and features a low-forward CG for extreme distance with a mid-to-low trajectory. Its driving iron-type shape has a player’s profile that allows for excellent ball flight control, and the mid-thin sole width delivers maximum performance and versatility for the stronger player.

GAPR MID

Slightly larger in size than the GAPR LO, GAPR MID was designed with players of all skill levels in mind. Featuring a CG that is ultra-low and forward for maximum distance and a mid-high trajectory, GAPR MID has an iron face profile that inspires confidence and easy alignment and a medium-wide sole width for ease of play and versatility.

GAPR HI

Similar to the GAPR MID, GAPR HI was engineered for the widest range of players. The largest of the three models, GAPR HI features an ultra-low/back CG for maximum distance and a high, powerful trajectory. Where the HI differs from the other 2 models is its shaping, which features modern Rescue shaping with a high-toe, peanut shaped clubhead. The dropped crown feature provides lower CG and a helpful alignment aid.



TaylorMade says...

“More Tour players are adopting utility clubs to bridge the gap between their longest iron and shortest fairway wood. GAPR provides innovative options for players to confidently hit a specific yardage with a specific trajectory. With SpeedFoam, Loft Sleeve and Speed Pocket technologies, golfers have the performance and adjustability to fine-tune their long game for the right combination of distance, versatility and precision.”

- Tomo Bystedt, Senior Director Product Creation, Metalwoods.

Specifications

Available: September 7

Price: £259

GAPR LO

#2 | 17°

#3 | 19°

#4 | 22°

GAPR MID

#3 | 18°

#4 | 21°

#5 | 24°

GAPR HI

#3 | 19°

#4 | 22°

#5 | 25°

#6 | 28°

Each GAPR comes equipped with a KBS Hybrid shaft in either an 80/x, 80/s, 70/r or 60/a profile (via custom) and a Golf Pride Tour Velvet 360 grip. Additional shaft options are available through TaylorMade's custom program as well.

