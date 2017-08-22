TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

TaylorMade has just announced the introduction of two new iron models to their celebrated P series, saying each model fills an important gap in their current product line.



TaylorMade’s P770 and P750 have been massively popular since their release at the start of the year amongst both amateurs and professional alike, with 95% of TaylorMade staffers switching into the P irons this year. The new P790 and P730 models help provide a more complete range of options for the better player.



P790

In short the P790 is a forged players distance iron featuring new SpeedFoam technology that has been engineered for golfers seeking the forged look and feel of a players iron with increased distance, forgiveness and playability.



The P790 features a soft, 8620 carbon steel body combined with a high-strength forged 4140 carbon steel WrapFace in a hollow body design, but the big tech talking point is the inclusion of new SpeedFoam technology.



Read more -> TalyorMade P790 irons review



The P790’s hollow cavity uses SpeedFoam Technology, a new proprietary construction that serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel. Injected into the clubhead, SpeedFoam provides the face support and damping properties that make the performance of the P790 unlike any other iron in the TaylorMade family.



The incorporation of the WrapFace creates a cut-thru Speed Pocket on the sole with extreme flexibility in the lower part of the clubface; it’s this flexibility which creates greater forgiveness and consistency than is typically seen in a distance iron design.

The P790 also features an ultra-thin 1.75mm face thickness with re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology to generate more ball speed and for forgiveness and playability, there is strategically placed internal metal-injection-molded tungsten weighting, providing a precise CG placement and higher MOI



“By combining our new SpeedFoam filler and WrapFace technology with a clean, classic design, we have effectively engineered an iron that is as beautiful as it is powerful – setting the new standard for all-around iron performance,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s Senior Director for Iron Creation.



P730

This year you may have already seen images of the RORS and ROSE Porto irons being played by Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose respectively. With the P730 we have the refined product.

The P730 was designed to build off of the company’s storied heritage of major championship winning blade irons, especially with the ’11 & ’14 Tour Preferred MB.



Read more -> TaylorMade P770 ' a complete players iron'



The shaping improvements are a result of direct feedback from Justin Rose, Dustin Johnson and other PGA Tour players over the past several years. The overall blade profile is slightly smaller with cleaner and crisper lines, particularly in the 7-8-9 iron transition.



The leading edge profile was also tweaked to improve turf interaction across the set. TaylorMade Golf’s Tour players are already noticing the improved look at address, commenting on the improved shaping across every iron in the set.

The MOI has been slightly raised in order to improve on forgiveness on shots struck slightly high or low on the blade while maintaining the level of workability and shot shaping ability that our top professionals require. This was achieved by reducing the overall blade length and creating a milled channel in the back of the blade, which moves some mass away from the centre of the blade.



Available: October 16 (P790), November (P730)

Price: £1,049 (7 irons)

More info:taylormadegolf.eu

Twitter: @TaylorMadeTour

