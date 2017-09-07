TaylorMade M CGB is brand's 'fastest iron set to date'

TaylorMade has bolstered its irons offering with the introduction of the super game-improvement M CGB – the brand’s ‘fastest irons set to date’.



In each iron throughout the set, golfers will discover the same signature technologies that made both the M1 and M2 irons so successful – the Speed Pocket, Face Slots, 360° undercut and Inverted Cone – in addition to new technologies that launch M CGB to the next level of performance.

The proven technologies are combined with a clubhead designed with high-MOI using Tungsten weighting and an ultra-thin leading edge to deliver full-face forgiveness like never before.



With a low centre of gravity and strategically adjusted lofts, engineers have produced optimal distance gapping allowing the M CGB to produce the highest peak trajectory of any TaylorMade iron since 2012. This gives golfers of all swing speeds the ability to produce higher launching, softer landing shots.

To further differentiate the M CGB from the competitive set, TaylorMade’s engineers changed their approach from standard practices to advance the clubs’ capabilities.

While traditional game-improvement irons feature a progressive COR that reaches closer to the max of longer irons, M CGB uses a consistent COR model with every iron capping out at a substantially high limit. This produces optimised launch conditions throughout the set, regardless of which iron in the set the golfer is playing.



A noticeable feature on the eye is the four weight ports that house MIM (metal injection molded) tungsten weights. They work to increase MOI and move the centre of gravity low and back for higher launching shots.

Other important design innovations in the M CGB include the movement and redesign of the Inverted Cone to a slightly off-centre position to deliver increased draw bias and tighter dispersion, a redesigned Speed Pocket for faster ball speeds and, finally, a soft Hybrar damper to reduce unwanted vibrations for superior sound and feel.

Following the release of the TaylorMade 790 and 730 irons, the M CGB delivers a complete set of high-performance irons that are long, high, forgiving and incredibly easy to hit.

“The CGB name is iconic and represents some of the longest and most forgiving irons we’ve ever created at TaylorMade,” said Tomo Bystedt, TaylorMade’s senior director of irons product creation. “The concept has now been re-created with all our latest technology to bring never-before-seen performance to golfers of all skill levels.”

TaylorMade M CGB irons

Available October 16, 2017

Set 4-PW

Price: £849 steel shaft; £1,099 graphite shafts

Shafts Nippon NS Pro 840 steel, UST Recoil 460 ES graphite (plus a variety of custom options)

Grip TaylorMade Dual Feel (plus a variety of custom options)

More info taylormadegolf.eu

Twitter@TaylorMadeTour