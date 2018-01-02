TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons deliver ‘straight distance’

TaylorMade’s M3 and M4 irons are taking new leaps in performance thanks to the introduction of RIBCOR technology.



RIBCOR technology provides a new internal support system designed specifically for M3 and M4 that works in synergy with TaylorMade’s proven Face Slot Technology to achieve increased ball speed across the entire face, further enhancing distance and tightening dispersion while also reducing vibrations to significantly improve sound and feel.

If you want to know more about this first of its kind technology then follow the link below.

Read More -> The science of RIBCOR technology



M4 Irons

A real workhorse of an iron, the new M4 irons offer players increased distance, forgiveness, and feel. They push the boundary of COR limit, providing the maximum possible ball speed off the face.

To achieve M4’s crisp sound and feel, TaylorMade’s new RIBCOR internal ribbing structure works to stiffen the iron body while imparting maximum energy to the ball during impact. Additionally, a multi-material damping badge works in tandem with the RIBCOR technology to efficiently dampen undesirable vibrations during impact, producing major improvements in sound and feel.

The irons feature a progressive design, with the 4-7 irons utilising proven TaylorMade technologies including Face Slots and Speed Pocket, as well as a new, redesigned off-center Inverted Cone Technology.

Each technology has been individually optimized specifically for M4 to deliver incredible distance and forgiveness. Additional technologies in the M4 include a Fluted Hosel 2.0, an ultra-thin 1mm topline along with the company’s thinnest-ever leading edge.

With forgiveness being a significant focus of M4 irons’ engineering process, TaylorMade went to great lengths to achieve its high-MOI design. Optimized mass distribution resulted in a high resistance to twisting of the head during an off-center impact, which translates to preserved ball speeds and improved forgiveness across the face.

The high-MOI head designs, 24% higher than ’17 M2, achieve faster ball speeds, giving the iron more distance across the face and offering optimal forgiveness for any player.



M3 Irons

The M3 irons answer the difficult challenge of creating an iron that delivers distance, while retaining accuracy and workability in a more appealing, compact head shape preferred by better players.

Housed within the smaller design of the M3 iron, RIBCOR technology works to protect ball speeds, which improves overall accuracy and increases forgiveness across the clubface, specifically on off-centre impacts.

Similar to the M4 irons, the M3 irons push the legal limit of COR to maximize the legal ball speed across the clubface. TaylorMade engineers were able to accomplish this by incorporating new technologies, including RIBCOR.

Additionally, like in the M4 irons, a multi-material damping badge works in tandem with the RIBCOR technology to deliver the sound and level of feel expected by discerning players.

15 grams of high-density Tungsten have been added to the sole of the M3 irons, which allowed engineers to create the more compact head shape while still maintaining desired mass properties in a high-performing iron.

Each M3 iron (3-7) also incorporates many of the same proven technologies as the M4 irons: Face Slots, Speed Pocket and a redesigned off-center Inverted Cone, all optimized specifically for the M3 to provide players with distance, height, forgiveness and straightness.

Additional technologies in the M3 include a 180° Fluted Hosel, a 360° Undercut and individually sized tungsten weights to locate head CG for optimal launch and ball speed.

Featuring a thinner topline than last year’s M1 and a straighter leading edge for a cleaner address view, as well as a refined leading edge, the M3 is definitely going to appeal to the eye of the low-to-mid-handicap golfer.

The M3 certainly seems to tick all of the boxes. It delivers powerful, high-MOI performance that boasts shot-shaping ability not typically found in game-improvement irons.



Available: February 16

Price: M4 Steel £749, M4 Graphite £849, M3 Steel £849, M3 Graphite £1,049

More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk

Twitter:@TaylorMadeTour