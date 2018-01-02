TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons review

TaylorMade’s new M3 and M4 irons combine new technologies, including RIBCOR, to increase your ball speed and tighten your dispersion, while also reducing vibrations to significantly improve sound and feel.



RIBCOR technology is the big talking point with these new irons and for everything you need to know about this new technology follow the link below.



Read more -> The science of RIBCOR technology



In short, this new tech has been designed to work in conjunction with the Face Slots to stiffen the area outside the scorelines area while retaining flexibility and COR in the area inside the Face Slots. The result is higher ball speeds, more carry distance, improved dispersion and a substantial increase in overall forgiveness.

M3

The M3 has been designed to suit the needs of a wide variety of golfers, from high handicappers, to better players and everyone in between. Striking the perfect balance of looks, feel and performance makes irons like the M3 so difficult to get right.

Compared to the 2017 M1 irons, the M3 has a brand new, more appealing, compact head shape preferred by better players. This improved shape however, has not come at the expense of performance.



Read more -> TaylorMade M3 & M4 irons deliver ‘straight distance’

Housed within the smaller design are several technologies, including RIBCOR, Face Slots, Speed Pocket and Inverted Cone technologies, as well as a Fluted Hosel, a 360° Undercut and individually sized high density tungsten weights.

All of these technologies combine to offer the level of speed and forgiveness I expect from an out and out game improvement iron. The towering ball flight and impressive carry distances were striking, but it was the level of workability on offer that really won me over.

For an iron that is packed with technology it was fantastic to see I could still work the ball from left to right and right to left with ease. This coupled with a good level of soft and responsive feel, along with the improved looks down at address, resulted in the M3 leaving a glowing impression on me.

M4

Featuring many of the same technologies as the M3 irons, these game improvement irons are unambiguously engineered to help you hit it further, higher and straighter.

They push the boundary of COR limit, providing the maximum possible ball speed off the face. Not only that, thanks in large part to RIBCOR technology, the M4 irons are also extremely forgiving and provide a somewhat surprising level of feel for an iron in this category.

Immediately when hitting the M4 I knew that high launch and ridiculously long carry distances were the name of the game. The 4-iron was carrying around the 220 mark, which for me is just phenomenal. Yes the lofts are quite strong, but I cannot argue with the power of the high launching, low spinning ball flight.

However, these irons are not simply distance machines. Tailored towards mid to high handicappers, if you are looking for some help with your iron play then these are a great option.



The level of forgiveness on offer thanks to the high MOI design of the clubhead, as well as the tight distance dispersion that will largely be down to the RIBCOR technology, were up there with the best game improvement irons I’ve tested.

Now although down behind the ball these irons are not my cup of tea, the new styling is something a big fan of and the feel off the face was pretty much as good as you would expect from any game improvement iron.

With all of that being said, the M4 irons are a fantastic replacement for its popular predecessor and worth checking out for yourself if, at the end of the day, you’re looking for a bucket load of distance and forgiveness.



Available: February 16

Price: M4 Steel £749, M4 Graphite £849, M3 Steel £849, M3 Graphite £1,049

More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk

Twitter:@TaylorMadeTour