TaylorMade M3 metalwoods: first look

In 2017 TaylorMade drivers clocked up more wins than any other on the PGA Tour, so how do you improve on the excellent performance and incredible popularity of the M1 and M2?



Well, TaylorMade say they have shifted the paradigm of golf club engineering with the introduction of the M3 & M4 metalwoods, highlighted by the company’s breakthrough innovation, Twist Face technology.



M3 Driver

The engineers at TaylorMade looked to raise the stakes on the World-class design and elite performance of the hugely successful M1 by creating the most advanced driver in the brand’s history.

The big tech talking point with these new metal woods is undoubtedly Twist Face technology. A complete reimagining of driver face design, it is TaylorMade’s solution to counteract golfers’ most common misses, more specifically, those resulting from the high toe and low heel impacts. The tech is designed to deliver a corrective face angle on off-center strikes for longer, straighter shots.



For the first time ever, TaylorMade has engineered a slot housed in the sole of their most adjustable driver. The new Hammerhead slot was engineered to work in combination with Twist Face and Inverted Cone technologies to deliver maximum ball speed across a larger area of the face and thus, resulting in a larger sweet spot.

The Hammerhead slot’s design can be spilt into three zones. By doing so, TaylorMade has managed to increase the overall speed pocket length by 22%. Additionally, it allowed for the creation of a larger flexible center zone, designed to increase ball speed on low face impacts and drop unwanted backspin.

By using the new ribs, engineers were able to decrease the thickness and weight of the face allowing for a more flexible face designed to deliver higher ball speeds across a larger area of the face.

Exclusive to the M3 in both the 460cc & 440cc models is a new Y-Track adjustability system that allows for CG adjustment of the head to obtain desired, optimal ball flight parameters.

Unlike the T-Track featured in the ’16 & ’17 M1 drivers, the heel to toe track and front to back track on the M3 are connected, allowing all 22 grams (two 11g weights) of moveable mass to be utilized for both the benefit of heel to toe control and front to back CG adjustment.



The flat curvature of the front/back track provides the lowest CG possible regardless of the weight setting. In fact, when the weight is in the back position versus the '17 M1, the M3's CG is 36% further back and the moment of inertia (MOI) is 10% larger. Furthermore engineers were able to increase the total amount of front / back CG movement by 83%.

The Y-track offers more than double the unique CG configurations than the 2017 M1, with over 1,000 to choose from. Add in TaylorMade’s 12 position, 4-degree ultra-lightweight aluminum Loft Sleeve and the result is an unparalleled level of personalization.

In addition to all of this, the M3 driver features a new matte silver front section and a raised, aerodynamic five-layer carbon composite crown. With both the 2018 M3 and M4 metalwoods, the 5-layer carbon composite crown is designed from thinner and lighter composite panels than ever before, helping to increase the MOI, drive the CG lower and increase forgiveness.

M3 Fairway

Taking a premium, adjustable fairway to the next level, the M3 is constructed with a 450 stainless steel body, strong Ni-Co C300 face and new, and a thinner 5-layer carbon composite crown (same as the M3 & M4 drivers).

An improved track system that houses more moveable weight, 29 grams compared to 25 in the ’17 M1 fairway, enables you to adjust for your preferred shot shape, more than ever before.

Similar to the M3 driver, the M3 fairway also utilizes an ultra-thin, ultra-light crown and sole panel. The combination of the composite panels saves up to 8g over a similarly shaped metal fairway. The discretionary weight is placed low and forward into the M3’s clubhead to create driver-like high launch & low spin launch conditions.

Sometimes even the minutest changes can make a big difference. The new smaller Loft Sleeve screw has allowed the moveable weight track to be moved 3.5mm forward, which resulted in the CG moving 8% closer to the face, as well as enabling the engineers to extend the speed pocket. Turf interaction has also been improved thanks to a new streamlined overhang design.

M3 Rescue

The new M3 Rescue incorporates a moderate sized, Tour-proven and preferred shape first introduced by the ’17 M1 Rescue but with more moveable weight and a successful sole design that will appeal to players of all ability levels.



The crown showcases a whole new look with a premium two tone, matte silver front section and gloss black back body to help frame the ball perfectly at address.

The sole is engineered with a performance-driven adjustable sliding weight system that now house a heavier 30g weight for an unparalleled level of personalisation.

Available: February 16

Price: Driver £479, Fairway £279, Rescue £239

More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk

Twitter:@TaylorMadeTour