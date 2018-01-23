There are no results available.
Gear

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge unveiled

By Bunkered Golf Magazine23 January, 2018
TaylorMade Wedges
Taylor Made Hi Toe

Dustin Johnson has already won with it. Jon Rahm, too. So the performance of the new TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedge has already been well and truly validated.

Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose also now have the wedge in their bags – so what makes it so special? Well, it features a higher, more centrally-located centre of gravity, launching the golf ball lower while generating more spin and control from a variety of lies.

The result is a wedge that gives golfers full confidence standing over full strikes, delicate chips, bump-and-runs, controlled pitches and precision-based flop shots, as well as providing excellent escape options from greenside bunkers.

“Our Tour players couldn’t wait to put this in the bag,” remarked Bill Price, TaylorMade’s senior director of wedges product creation.

WATCH - TaylorMade M3 driver: First look and review

Taylor Made Hi Toe1

REVIEWED: TaylorMade P730 irons

“Dustin Johnson praised the performance of the Hi-Toe following his dominant victory at Kapalua and we’re confident that this wedge will benefit golfers of all abilities around the green, regardless of what style of course they’re playing on.”

The Hi-Toe’s full-face scoring lines ensure consistent ball contact out of the rough, while the high bounce leading edge and channel cut midsole make for a more efficient turf interaction which provides cleaner contact with the golf ball for optimal short-game accuracy and control.

The enhanced heel and toe relief of the Hi-Toe wedge allows golfers to accomplish a wide array of shots without the club digging into the turf, while the sole cavity features three trapezoid-shaped pockets that optimise weight distribution, which in turn enhances the wedge’s feel.

TaylorMade Milled Grind Hi-Toe wedges

Available: March 2, 2018
Price: £139
Lofts: 58˚, 60˚ & 64˚
taylormadegolf.eu
@TaylorMadeTour

