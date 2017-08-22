There are no results available.
Subscribe right arrow Log-in right arrow
Bunkered all your golfing needs
HomeGearTaylorMade P790 irons review

Gear

TaylorMade P790 irons review

By David Cunninghame22 August, 2017
TaylorMade P790 Irons Review
Thumb

TaylorMade introduced their P700 series at the beginning of this year and both the P750 and P770 irons immediately impressed me, so I was excited to see what the new P790 had to offer.

I am a big fan of the concept behind these irons. I love the look and feel of a forged players iron, and I’m all for the benefits of added forgiveness, distance and playability.

TaylorMade’s engineers say they answered the challenge of creating a forged iron that delivers remarkable distance and playability combined with remarkable feel in a medium-compact head design with a thinner topline and reduced offset preferred by discerning players thanks to the incorporation of several key technologies. The big tech talking point however is new SpeedFoam Technology.

Read more -> TaylorMade launch P790 and P730 irons

P790 17 Cutaway V3

This new proprietary construction serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel. Injected into the clubhead, SpeedFoam provides the face support and damping properties that was key in creating the level of feel golfers expect from a forged iron.

When I first got my hands on these new irons the first thing I noticed was the looks. I really like the sleek and modern design. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more aesthetically pleasing set of irons on the market today. My only qualm is that, for my personal preference, they are a little bit too chunky, but I’m really nitpicking on that one.

P790

After hitting only a few shots I was amazed by the performance they offered. Throughout the set I was seeing a powerful and long flight. These irons really deliver the kind of distance you would normally expect from a bespoke distance iron.

They also gave a good level of forgiveness on off centre hits. This is thanks to the cut-thru Speed Pocket on the sole, the re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology in the face and the internal metal-injection-molded tungsten weighting in the mid and long irons, all of which combine to offer great ball speed and forgiveness on off centre strikes.

Read more -> TaylorMade P770 'a complete players iron'

P790 Address

What I was really interested in with these irons however, was would they give me the level of feel I want and expect from a forged iron. I wasn’t disappointed. The clicky sound and hard feel you would normally expect from an iron that performs like this one was nowhere to be found. At impact the club glided through the turf nicely, giving a dull sound and crisp feel, very similar to both the P770 and P750.

In short, the P790 irons are a great addition to the P700 series, giving golfers the performance of a forgiving ‘distance’ iron, but in the forged better players package, perfectly filling the gap in TaylorMade’s iron range between the M1 and P770.

Available: October 16 (P790), November (P730) 
Price: £1,049 (7 irons) 
More info:taylormadegolf.eu
Twitter: @TaylorMadeTour

Related Articles - TaylorMade

Related Articles - Irons

Related Articles - Review

Related Articles - Latest New Gear

Watch See all videos right arrow

play button
Review: Trump Turnberry King Robert the Bruce Course
Watch
play button
Reviewed: TaylorMade P790 irons
Watch
play button
Inside the Turnberry Lighthouse
Watch
play button
Reviewed: Mizuno MP-18 range
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Golf News

David Leadbetter calls for new women's team event
David Leadbetter

By Michael McEwan

Catriona Matthew calls time on Solheim Cup career
catriona matthew

By Michael McEwan

A Solheim-inspired defence of women's golf
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

USA wins 2017 Solheim Cup
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Solheim Cup: Hull will play on Sunday
SOLHEIM CUP

By Michael McEwan

Other Top Stories

THE OPEN R&A chief brands BBC coverage 'tired and outdated'
Trending

By Michael McEwan

COMPETITION Win a fantastic golf break to Perth!
Strathmore Hotels

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

How the pros prepare for links golf
The Open

By David Cunninghame

THE OPEN Jason Day knows why people think he's slow
Jason Day

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

COMPETITION Win a seven-night Machrihanish Dunes stay with unlimited golf!

By Bunkered Golf Magazine

Watch Denis Pugh Lessons See all videos right arrow

play button
Fix your slice with Denis Pugh
Watch
play button
Move the ball further forward in your stance
Watch
play button
Denis Pugh gives pro Stephen McCarthy a whirlwind lesson
Watch
play button
Swing it like Joe Miller says Denis Pugh
Watch
See all videos right arrow

Join our community
subscribe to our newsletters below