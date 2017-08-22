TaylorMade P790 irons review

TaylorMade introduced their P700 series at the beginning of this year and both the P750 and P770 irons immediately impressed me, so I was excited to see what the new P790 had to offer.



I am a big fan of the concept behind these irons. I love the look and feel of a forged players iron, and I’m all for the benefits of added forgiveness, distance and playability.

TaylorMade’s engineers say they answered the challenge of creating a forged iron that delivers remarkable distance and playability combined with remarkable feel in a medium-compact head design with a thinner topline and reduced offset preferred by discerning players thanks to the incorporation of several key technologies. The big tech talking point however is new SpeedFoam Technology.



This new proprietary construction serves a dual purpose of generating ball speed as well as the management of sound and feel. Injected into the clubhead, SpeedFoam provides the face support and damping properties that was key in creating the level of feel golfers expect from a forged iron.



When I first got my hands on these new irons the first thing I noticed was the looks. I really like the sleek and modern design. You’ll be hard pressed to find a more aesthetically pleasing set of irons on the market today. My only qualm is that, for my personal preference, they are a little bit too chunky, but I’m really nitpicking on that one.

After hitting only a few shots I was amazed by the performance they offered. Throughout the set I was seeing a powerful and long flight. These irons really deliver the kind of distance you would normally expect from a bespoke distance iron.

They also gave a good level of forgiveness on off centre hits. This is thanks to the cut-thru Speed Pocket on the sole, the re-engineered Inverted Cone Technology in the face and the internal metal-injection-molded tungsten weighting in the mid and long irons, all of which combine to offer great ball speed and forgiveness on off centre strikes.



What I was really interested in with these irons however, was would they give me the level of feel I want and expect from a forged iron. I wasn’t disappointed. The clicky sound and hard feel you would normally expect from an iron that performs like this one was nowhere to be found. At impact the club glided through the turf nicely, giving a dull sound and crisp feel, very similar to both the P770 and P750.



In short, the P790 irons are a great addition to the P700 series, giving golfers the performance of a forgiving ‘distance’ iron, but in the forged better players package, perfectly filling the gap in TaylorMade’s iron range between the M1 and P770.



Available: October 16 (P790), November (P730)

Price: £1,049 (7 irons)

More info:taylormadegolf.eu

