TaylorMade Spider Tour putter line expanded

To say the TaylorMade Spider Tour putter took the world of golf by storm following Jason Day’s win at the 2016 Players Championship would be an understatement.



It was a victory that catapulted him to world No.1 in a season where he recorded the best statistical season putting on Tour on record.

Almost overnight, the demand for Spider Tour seemingly exceeded supply, with both TaylorMade staffers and non-staff players clamouring to get their hands on one.

The current top two in the world rankings – Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm – both use the Spider Tour and, for 2018, TaylorMade has expanded its offering with an increased combination of sightlines, toe hangs and hosels to fit any stroke.



The new specs are as follows:

Spider Tour Red

• #1 L-Neck: full sightline, 21˚ toe hang, full shaft offset

• #3 Small Slant: no sightline, 32˚ toe hang, half shaft offset

• #3 Small Slant: full sightline, 32˚ toe hang, half shaft offset

• #7 Double Bend: full sightline, face-balanced, half shaft offset

• #7 Centre: full sightline, face-balanced, centre shaft

Spider Tour Black

• #3 Small Slant: no sightline, 32˚ toe hang, half shaft offset

• #7 Double Bend: full sightline, face-balanced, half shaft offset



Spider Tour Diamond Silver

• #1 L-Neck: full sightline, 21˚ toe hang, full shaft offset

• #7 Double Bend: full sightline, face-balanced, half shaft offset

Similar to current Spider Tour models, each of the new models is made of a 304 stainless steel frame combined with a lightweight 6061 aluminum body, which enables weight to be positioned at the extremities for high MOI to ensure the face stays square to path.

Each of the five new variations also have a milled aluminum Pure Roll™ insert with a gunmetal finish to promote better forward roll, increased directional accuracy and improved distance control.



Spider ARC

Along with the expansion of the Spider Tour line, TaylorMade has also released the Spider ARC, a full arc mallet design with Tour-proven performance engineered to be TaylorMade’s highest MOI Spider putter for increased stability, alignment and forward roll.

Originally a Japanese release only, Justin Rose put the Spider ARC prototype into play en route to his runner-up finish at Augusta last April, praising its performance on longer putts and speed control.

Spider ARC’s unique construction features a 3.65in heavy stainless steel ring for better MOI and an arced geometry cup design for better visual alignment.

Paired with the stainless steel ring, Spider ARC is constructed with an aluminum body for high MOI to ensure the putter’s face stays square to path.

TaylorMade Spider putters

Available: January 26, 2018

Price: Spider Tour - £269; Spider ARC - £269

Lengths: 33”, 34” & 35”

taylormadegolf.eu

