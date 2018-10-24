TaylorMade to skip the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show

TaylorMade has taken the decision not to attend the upcoming 2019 PGA Merchandise Show in January.



The news will come a big blow to the organisers of the annual event held in Orlando, as TaylorMade is always one of the star attractions, pulling out all of the stops to showcase its latest products.

“After conversations with TaylorMade professional staff members and key leaders within the golf industry, we will be investing into growth initiatives that we believe will create even greater value for the game of golf,” wrote CEO David Abeles to TaylorMade staff professionals.



“As a result of our additional spend, we have decided not to attend the 2019 PGA Merchandise Show. While this may be disappointing to some, we hope that you appreciate our excitement to expand our partnership in new ways.”

At last year’s PGA Show demo day there was a more than four-hour waiting period to test TaylorMade’s M3 and M4 products.

It is not just on the range, however, where TaylorMade’s absence will be abundantly clear.



In the Orange County Convention Centre you will be hard pressed to find a brand’s display that stands out quite like TaylorMade’s.



Not since Acushnet decided to take a five-year break from the show, from 2004 to 2008, has there been such a major setback for ‘The Major of Golf Business.’