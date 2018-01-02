There are no results available.
Gear

TaylorMade Twist Face Technology explained

By David Cunninghame02 January, 2018
TaylorMade TaylorMade M3 TaylorMade M4 Drivers
Twist Face

TaylorMade’s new Twist Face delivers straight distance thanks to the most advanced face technology in the brand’s history.

Driver faces have followed the same bulge and role design principles since the concept was first introduced in 1888. That’s right, 130 years ago. Of course the design and construction of drivers has changed immeasurably since the late 1800s, but the key principle has remained the same.

2018 M3 Driver Face

So what does bulge and roll actually mean? Well, basically it is designed to help your mishits go a little straighter. The curvature of the clubface means that if you strike the ball out of the toe with left sidespin, the bulge causes the ball to start more out towards the right and hook less, and the opposite is true of shots struck in the heel.

It is a solution that has worked for golf club manufactures for over a century, but TaylorMade are turning this convention on its head with the creation of its new Face Twist technology.

2018 M3 Driver 3Quarter

This new tech is truly the first of its kind. Twist Face, featured in both the new M3 & M4 drivers, is TaylorMade’s solution to counteract golfers’ most common misses, more specifically, those resulting from the high toe and low heel impacts.

TaylorMade studied data captured from more than half a million shots that simultaneously tracks head presentation (in-out path, angle of attack, loft, impact location), initial launch conditions and final landing location of the golf ball, TaylorMade engineers discovered there was a flaw in the traditional bulge and roll.

M3 M4 Trajectory Chart Bug V1 On Light 02

By studying the performance of thousands of shots in each quadrant across the face of all golfers’ levels, researchers determined these shots were not averaging to be on the centre line.

In fact, high face shots and high toe shots have a left tendency of the target line and spin significantly less. Similarly, low face and low heel shots tend to land right of the target line with a significantly more spin.

2018 M3 Driver Address

To counteract the high-toe miss (a hook), the driver face has been ‘twisted’ open (loft increased & face opened) on the high-toe to help straighten ball flight. Similarly, to counteract the low-heel miss (a slice) the driver face has been twisted closed to de-loft and close the face in the low heel area.

Ultimately, TaylorMade’s Twist Face technology delivers a corrective face angle when hit off-centre for longer, straighter shots.

We have once again uncovered a new frontier of driving potential with Twist Face Technology.

- Brian Bazzel, Vice President, Product Creation

“From the creation of the first metalwood in 1979, TaylorMade has established a legacy of breaking from tradition to reach new thresholds of performance. In 2018, we have once again uncovered a new frontier of driving potential with Twist Face Technology,” said Brian Bazzel, Vice President, Product Creation.

He continued, “This radical departure from traditional driver-face design is engineered to correct for inherent human swing tendencies in real-time, giving golfers a tangible competitive advantage."

To find out what I thought of the new M3 and M4 drivers, as well as the impact of Face Twist technology, follow the links below.

TaylorMade M3 and M4 drivers

Available: February 16
Price: £479 (M3), £369 (M4)
More info:taylormadegolf.co.uk
Twitter:@TaylorMadeTour

