TaylorMade unleashes Spider Mini putters

TaylorMade unleashes Spider Mini putters

By bunkered.co.uk07 June, 2018
Taylor Made Spider Mini Putter 1

TaylorMade has today expanded its immensely popular Spider putter line, with the introduction of Spider Mini.

The Spider Tour has made a huge impression on the worldwide professional tours over the last couple of seasons, having been used to devastating effect by the likes of Jon Rahm, Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

The Spider Mini is setting out to deliver the same performance characteristics of the Spider Tour but in a more streamlined, minimalist design.

Its head size is 15% smaller than the Spider Tour but still delivers the same stability and high MOI properties as its bigger sibling with a 355g head weight.

The smaller head size has enabled TaylorMade’s club developers to move the CG forward, from 37mm to 30mm away from the leading edge. This enables an easier release of the putter head through the hitting area of the stroke, and more akin to that of a blade putter.

Taylor Made Spider Mini Putter 2

The Spider Mini also incorporates TaylorMade’s patented, tour-proven Pure Roll® insert. This combines 45° grooves with a softer polymer to increase top-spin and improve forward roll across a variety of surfaces, helping the ball to start and stay on its intended line. 

Redesigned steel weights cast directly into the putter’s head provide precise and consistent balance.

Then there’s the new T-sightline. Derived from Tour player feedback, it encourages proper alignment and a square clubface. Its depth mimics the dimensions of a classic blade putter to provide a seamless transition for golfers who are perhaps exploring mallet putter options and it has been praised by players seeking alternative options to a through-line or current alignment options.

Specs:

• Available in right hand only in a Tour Red or Diamond Silver finish with a double bend shaft.

• Equipped with SuperStroke Pistol GTR 1.0 grip and 33", 34" & 35" lengths,

Available: Now

Price: £269 RRP

More: taylormadegolf.eu

